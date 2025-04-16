Member Login
Investors considering £10,000 of Sainsbury's shares could one day make £2,590 a year in dividend income!

Investors considering £10,000 of Sainsbury’s shares could one day make £2,590 a year in dividend income!

Sainsbury’s shares deliver a yield significantly over the FTSE 100’s 3.8% average and they also look very undervalued against their peer group.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

FTSE 100 supermarket J Sainsbury’s (LSE: SBRY) shares are down 18% from their 10 September 12-month traded high of £3.01.

As a stock’s dividend yield rises when its share price falls, this has pushed its payout up to 5.3%, and it could turn out to be very lucrative over a 30-year timeframe. 

Good news from my perspective as a high-yield-focused investor is analysts forecast these payouts will keep rising to 2028.

Specifically, the projections are that the dividends will increase to 14.2p in 2026, 15.3p in 2027, and 15.8p in 2028.

These would generate respective yields on the current £2.46 share price of 5.8%, 6.2%, and 6.4%.

How much dividend income could be made?

Ignoring these forecasts and using the current 5.3% yield means £10,000 in the stock would make £530 in first-year dividends.

On the same average yield, this would rise to £5,300 over 10 years and to £15,900 after 30 years.

This is a lot more than can be made in a standard UK bank savings account, of course. It is also more than is currently available from the ‘risk-free rate’ – the 10-year UK government bond – which yields 4.6%.

How much could be made with compounding?

However, even more could be made if investors used a standard market practice called ‘dividend compounding’.

Using this method on £10,000 at a 5.3% average yield would produce £6,970 in dividends, not £5,300, after 10 years.

This would increase to £38,866 after 30 years on the same basis, rather than £15,900.

With the £10,000 initial stake included, the Sainsbury’s holding would be worth £48,866 by that point. And this would pay £2,590 a year in dividend income.

Is there value in the shares?

My starting point in establishing whether value remains in any stock is to compare its key valuation measures with its competitors.

Surprisingly to me given its success over the years, Sainsbury’s price-to-book ratio is just 0.8. This is joint bottom of its peer group, which averages 1.8. The group comprises Carrefour at 0.8, Tesco and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize  at 1.9, and Marks and Spencer at 2.5.

So, Sainsbury’s looks full of value on this measure.

Its 0.2 price-to-sales ratio is also undervalued compared to its competitors’ average of 0.3.

But on the price-to-earnings ratio, it looks overvalued at 30.8 against its peers’ average of 14.4.

To get to the bottom of its valuation, I ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

Using other analysts’ figures and my own, the DCF shows Sainsbury’s shares are 53% undervalued at their current £2.46 price.

Therefore, their fair value is £5.23, although market forces could move them lower or higher.

Will I buy the stock?

A firm’s earnings ultimately drive its dividend and share price over time. A risk to Sainsbury’s is a surge in the cost of living that could reduce consumer spending.

However, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will increase by 17.5% year to the end of the fiscal year 2027/28.

I am happy with the high-yield stocks I have in my portfolio. However, I have added Sainsbury’s to my watchlist to buy if one of these stocks consistently underperforms.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

