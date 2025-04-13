Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With US stocks shaking, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

With US stocks shaking, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

With over $300bn of cash, Warren Buffett may soon start looking for long-term, bargain-buying opportunities within the US stock market.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

US stocks are going through quite a rough patch at the moment but that might be music to the ears of Warren Buffett.

The billionaire investor had seemingly predicted that the stock market was heading towards a price correction for some time now. After all, President Trump has frequently talked about the prospect of tariffs during and after his electoral campaign. And pairing this with rising stock valuations, there were some early warning signs of volatility ahead.

Looking back, this could explain why, in 2024, Buffett was actually a net seller of stocks, taking $134bn worth of equities out of Berkshire Hathaway‘s investment portfolio. And as a result, Berkshire now has a record $334bn pile of cash sitting on the sidelines.

Being cash-rich during a time of crashing prices is a powerful advantage. After all, it provides ample flexibility to buy top-notch stocks at a discount. And it’s a tactic that Buffett has been using for decades. In fact, going all the way back to 1986, his shareholder letter stated: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful”.

Using the Buffett method

Capitalising on stock market volatility doesn’t mean just buying up shares in businesses that have been beaten to a pulp. Buffett’s notorious for investing only in high-quality companies when the valuation’s reasonable and attractive. That’s something I also prefer to do for my own portfolio.

Determining which companies are top-notch is easier said than done. But investors can cheat a bit by simply looking at the stocks already in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. And right now, that list includes Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Buffett first invested in the e-commerce giant back in 2019. And across all his transactions, the average buying price per share sits close to $84.22. Even after the stock’s recent volatility, Buffett has still more than doubled his investment. But with the stock down almost a quarter since the start of 2025, is this a new buying opportunity?

The bull and bear case for Amazon

In terms of revenue generation, the bulk of Amazon’s top line comes from its e-commerce platform. However, when digging into the profits, I see that the cloud-focused side of the business is actually driving growth.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) account for roughly half of the group’s operating income despite only generating 15% of the revenue. And with artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud spending expected to surge over the next decade, the opportunities for this business continue to be enormous.

However, like every business, there are risks to consider. A tariff-induced trade war could trigger recessions that hamper consumer spending. That’s bad news for both sides of the business since economic activity would suffer, leading to less demand for its cloud services and lower order volumes in its marketplace.

Since Buffett’s focused on the long term, the short-term disruptions of tariffs may not be too concerning. However, it’s worth pointing out that Amazon shares still trade at a valuation Buffett may consider to be lofty, at 25 times forward earnings.

Is this a fair price? Time will tell. However, given the volatility in the markets right now, taking a dollar-cost averaging approach may be prudent for investors considering buying Amazon shares in the current climate.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Top Stocks

3 FTSE stocks Fools are eyeing up for choppy markets

| The Motley Fool Staff

A selection of companies listed on the UK stock market on the watchlists of four Foolish investors.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in Rolls-Royce shares last week is now worth this…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Rolls-Royce shares couldn't escape the volatility of recent weeks, but wonders if the recent dip is a…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years these S&P 500 stocks will be much higher than they are today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two S&P 500 stocks have been beaten down in recent weeks. But Edward Sheldon expects them to move much…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10% yields! Why a volatile stock market is great news for passive income investors

| Stephen Wright

The recent stock market volatility has given passive income investors the chance to earn double-digit returns. But they still need…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Down 65% from its highs, this FTSE 250 stock is one to consider buying low

| Stephen Wright

Shares in a strong FTSE 250 company going through a cyclical downturn have caught Stephen Wright’s attention as a potential…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Stocks and Shares ISA investors have reaped enormous returns since the pandemic, but how much money have they actually made?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investing £100 a month for 10 years could generate a second income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Even small investors can unlock a large second income from the stock market. Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates how much wealth just…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these the best US stocks to consider buying right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Some of the best stocks to buy could be those falling the most. Zaven Boyrazian explores the worst-performing US shares…

Read more »