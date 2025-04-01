Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forecast: in 12 months, the Rolls-Royce share price could be…

Forecast: in 12 months, the Rolls-Royce share price could be…

The Rolls-Royce share price is on fire as earnings beat expectations and management raises guidance. But can the stock continue to rise from here?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) share price surging almost 90% in the last 12 months, the engineering giant has reached a record-high valuation of £68bn. That’s over 800% higher than just a few years ago, demonstrating the rapid improvements new CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç has delivered across the company. And now, with European defence spending on the rise, a new kindly tailwind is blowing for Rolls-Royce.

So can the engineering giant continue to surge?

The power of exceeding expectations

Analyst consensus for 2024 is that revenue’s expected to reach £17.35bn, and earnings per share will land at 18.18p. Following the group’s latest results, investors were understandably pleased that the company smashed forecasts, with sales landing at £17.85bn and earnings at 20.17p per share.

Exceeding earnings expectations by double digits is no easy feat. Yet continued operational efficiencies helped deliver better-than-expected margin expansion. Subsequently, underlying operating profits surged from £1.59bn to £2.46bn, while free cash flow essentially doubled from £1.29bn to £2.43bn. And best of all, that tipped Rolls-Royce’s balance sheet into a net cash position of £475m.

Yet looking at management’s guidance for 2025, this momentum doesn’t seem to be stopping. Free cash flow‘s anticipated to reach as high as £2.9bn by the end of this year, with underlying operating profits coming in at a similar level.

What’s more, the group’s 2028 mid-term targets also got upgraded, with free cash flow on track to reach anywhere between £4.2bn and £4.5bn, with underlying operating margins rising from the current 13.5% to as high as 17%. Pairing all this with a surprise £1bn share buyback announcement, it’s no mystery why the Rolls-Royce share price has been on a rampage.

But what does this all mean for investors hopping on board now?

Where’s Rolls-Royce headed?

As thrilling as the stock’s performance has been, it’s important not to get too caught up in the excitement. On a forward price-to-earnings basis, the shares are currently trading at 34 times the projected profits for 2025. That’s certainly not cheap. And it suggests investors have already baked in the firm’s revised 2028 earnings targets.

This is likely why, when looking at analyst forecasts, the average consensus reveals a 12-month price target of just 807.5p. That’s a 1% projected gain from current valuations.

Of course, management’s developed a habit of beating expectations. So if it continues to deliver better-than-expected results, more double-digit returns could be just around the corner. However, should the company stumble, then with so much future growth already baked into the share price, shareholders may have to endure some downward volatility.

One potential cause of this would be supply chain disruptions. Like many aerospace businesses, Rolls-Royce relies on just-in-time logistics. And with geopolitical tensions high in Eastern Europe, supply chain disruptions may start to emerge if the situation escalates. Alternatively, should conditions start to calm, defence spending promises across Europe may fail to materialise, hampering a growth catalyst for the business.

As a business, I believe Rolls-Royce has delivered a pretty remarkable turnaround thanks to prudent leadership. But as a stock, the valuation’s a bit too rich for my tastes right now. Instead, I’m looking at other companies in this sector that are far more reasonably priced.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

5 days to the ISA deadline, this cash machine is my standout FTSE 100 stock

| Andrew Mackie

Up 115% in just a year, Andrew Mackie believes this FTSE 100 stock’s most explosive moves are still very much…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

2 value stocks from the FTSE 100 to consider buying in April

| Ben McPoland

Value stocks can come in all shapes and sizes in the FTSE 100 index, as demonstrated by these two markedly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 crucial thing to do as the 2024/25 ISA deadline approaches

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This time of year is a great time to check your ISA strategy and make sure you’re positioned for long-term…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much would an investor need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate £20k a year in passive income?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon calculates how much one would need to generate a chunky annual passive income with dividend stocks. And it…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price is down 32%. Is now the time to buy the dip?

| Charlie Carman

A collapsing Diageo share price has left investors in the FTSE 100 drinks stock reeling, but could the company's hangover…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Prudential: the FTSE 100 insurance stock making a huge comeback in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 insurance stock has risen nearly 40% since mid-January. Edward Sheldon thinks it’s just getting started and believes…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in AstraZeneca shares last Christmas is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

AstraZeneca shares have enjoyed moderate gains this year, helping to recover some of last year’s losses. But does it remain…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

£100 daily passive income? With the right shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s possible!

| Mark Hartley

Earning £100 in passive income every day is a goal worth aiming for -- and our writer has a plan…

Read more »