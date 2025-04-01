Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forecast: in 12 months, the BT share price could be…

Forecast: in 12 months, the BT share price could be…

One analysts says the BT share price could reach 299p by this time next year! Is this forecast too good to be true? Zaven Boyrazian explores its potential.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BT Group (LSE:BT.A) share price has been on a great run over the last 12 months, rising by almost 50%. That’s a welcome change of pace as it was only a few years ago that investors were jumping ship on fears of an overleveraged balance sheet.

Today, sentiment’s improved drastically. While debt remains a significant challenge, management’s seemingly making the right moves to tackle it. With operational milestones being hit, paired with an incoming surge to free cash flow generation, investors are placing bullish bets on this enterprise.

So can the company deliver? Let’s explore where the BT share price could end up over the next 12 months.

Righting the ship

Since Allison Kirkby became the new leader of BT in February 2024, the stock’s risen by 46%. This upward trajectory is partly down to the stock being priced so cheaply when her tenure kicked off. But there’s no denying she’s having a positive impact on the business.

Looking at the group’s third-quarter trading update (ending in December), BT’s rollout of fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) has surpassed 1m homes for four quarters in a row. That’s a critical achievement since a leading reason why customers have walked out of the door is a lack of fibre internet options. Subsequently, BT’s fibre customer count has jumped 33%, reaching 3.2m.

Encouragingly, customer experience has also been improving. BT’s net promoter score – a gauge of how likely a customer would recommend a product or service, climbed by four points to 29.6. That still puts the company behind the industry average of 31. However, if BT continues to take the proper steps, that could change throughout 2025.

Overall, BT’s revenue and profits have yet to start delivering meaningful growth. Yet, Kirkby seems to be plugging the holes and filling the cracks, giving the business a solid foundation to jump back into growth mode.

12-month share price target

There are currently 21 institutional analysts following this business, 13 of which have recommended the stock as either a Buy or Outperform. When looking at the share price forecasts, one analyst believes the stock could rise to as high as 299p by this time next year. That’s an 84% potential jump if investors buy shares today!

As exciting as that sounds, it’s important to remember that forecasts are based on certain assumptions. In this case, it predicts the company can successfully deliver on its promise of £2bn of free cash flow by 2027, followed by £3bn by 2030. That’s a notable increase from the £1.5bn expected to be delivered in its 2025 fiscal year.

Despite the encouraging progress made, not all analysts are convinced. Those with a Sell rating on the stock believe the BT share price could actually fall to as low as 110p in the next 12 months – a 32% drop. While bleak, this outlook isn’t entirely unfounded. Should the company fail to improve cash flow margins, the debt burden will likely only get worse. After all, there’s £23.6bn of outstanding debts & equivalents to pay off.

In other words, BT’s share price performance seems tied to Kirkby’s. If she can deliver, this once-loved UK stock could regain its popularity. But there’s still a long road ahead. Personally, I want to see more progress before throwing any money into the ring.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall
Investing Articles

Up 300% in 5 years! Is this overlooked FTSE star the best share to buy in an ISA today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is stunned by the stellar growth of this FTSE 100 company and wonders if it's now the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 days to the ISA deadline, this cash machine is my standout FTSE 100 stock

| Andrew Mackie

Up 115% in just a year, Andrew Mackie believes this FTSE 100 stock’s most explosive moves are still very much…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

2 value stocks from the FTSE 100 to consider buying in April

| Ben McPoland

Value stocks can come in all shapes and sizes in the FTSE 100 index, as demonstrated by these two markedly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 crucial thing to do as the 2024/25 ISA deadline approaches

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This time of year is a great time to check your ISA strategy and make sure you’re positioned for long-term…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much would an investor need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate £20k a year in passive income?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon calculates how much one would need to generate a chunky annual passive income with dividend stocks. And it…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price is down 32%. Is now the time to buy the dip?

| Charlie Carman

A collapsing Diageo share price has left investors in the FTSE 100 drinks stock reeling, but could the company's hangover…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Prudential: the FTSE 100 insurance stock making a huge comeback in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 insurance stock has risen nearly 40% since mid-January. Edward Sheldon thinks it’s just getting started and believes…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in AstraZeneca shares last Christmas is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

AstraZeneca shares have enjoyed moderate gains this year, helping to recover some of last year’s losses. But does it remain…

Read more »