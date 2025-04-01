Member Login
1 crucial thing to do as the 2024/25 ISA deadline approaches

This time of year is a great time to check your ISA strategy and make sure you’re positioned for long-term financial success, says Edward Sheldon.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The 2024/2025 ISA deadline is 5 April. So, now’s the time to make any last minute contributions and make the most of your annual allowance.

If you’ve got a Stocks and Shares ISA, now’s also a good time to check your investment strategy to make sure it’s robust. Are you diversified enough?

The importance of diversification

The last few years have shown why it’s vital to be diversified.

In both 2023 and 2024, UK stocks underperformed relative to other markets. In 2023, the FTSE 100 delivered a total return of just 4.7%. The following year, it returned 7.9%. Over the same period, America’s S&P 500 index returned 26.3% and 25% (in US dollar terms) – much higher returns.

Of course, this year the S&P 500 has struggled, falling about 5% (and 9% from its highs). But plenty of other geographic markets have done well. Year to date, Europe’s Euro Stoxx 50 index is up about 8%. Meanwhile, Germany’s DAX index is up about 11%.

The takeaway here is that different geographic markets often don’t move in sync. Sometimes, returns will be very uncorrelated.

By taking a diversified approach, and building a portfolio that has exposure to many different geographic regions (and different industries), investors can minimise the impact of underperformance in specific areas of the market. This can potentially smooth out their returns and lead to better performance over the long term.

An ETF to consider

If an investor is looking to diversify their portfolio, one fund I think could be worth considering (especially for those with a lot of exposure to US stocks) is the iShares Edge MSCI Europe Quality ETF (LSE: IEFQ). This is an ETF that offers access to European stocks (and includes UK stocks).

What I like about this particular ETF is that it’s focused on the ‘quality’ factor. In other words, it’s focused on companies that have strong and stable earnings and solid balance sheets.

Over the long term, companies with these attributes (high-quality companies) tend to provide higher returns for investors than low-quality businesses do. This is illustrated by the performance of this ETF – over the 10 years to the end of February 2025 it returned about 95% (in euro terms) versus 73% for the regular iShares MSCI Europe ETF.

It’s worth pointing out that there are some brilliant companies in the ETF. Some names worth highlighting include ASML, AstraZeneca, Nestlé, London Stock Exchange Group, LVMH, Novo Nordisk, and L’Oréal.

Overall, there are about 120 different stocks. The sectors with the largest weightings are Financials, Industrials, and Healthcare.

Now, there are plenty of risks to take into account with this product, of course. Donald Trump’s tariffs on Europe are one – these could lead to lower earnings across the continent.

Political turmoil and geopolitical instability are other issues worth highlighting. These could lead to negative sentiment towards European stocks.

Yet I think this ETF has a lot of appeal as a portfolio diversifier. With its low annual fee of 0.25%, I see it as a long-term winner to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon owns in London Stock Exchange Group, Novo Nordisk, and ASML. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, AstraZeneca Plc, and Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

