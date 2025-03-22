Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Alphabet shares 1 year ago’s now worth…

£10,000 invested in Alphabet shares 1 year ago’s now worth…

Alphabet shares are among the cheapest within mega-cap technology stocks. Dr James Fox explores whether the Google parent is a bargain.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are on my watchlist. The stock’s fallen 11% over the past month and even more from its early February highs. Because of this dip, the stock’s one-year performance is now just 10%.

As such, £10,000 invested a year ago would now be worth just under £11,000. That’s also factoring in the fact that Alphabet shares are denominated in dollars and the pound has appreciated slightly over the past year.

Clearly, this isn’t a bad return. However, while Alphabet lacks the sparkle of some of its mega-cap, big tech peers, I’m starting to wonder if it’s a little overlooked.

What the data tells us

Let’s start with the boring but most important part. In terms of valuation, Alphabet’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 18.3 times, which does represent a significant premium to the communication services sector average (13.3 times), but a discount to the information technology sector average (21.8 times).

It’s also the cheap ‘Magnificent Seven’ stock, based on the forward P/E ratio. The closest peer is Meta, at 23.5 times.

Source: TradingView — Google’s falling P/E (TradingView data may differ slightly from the data presented above)

Alphabet’s price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is also a key sign of an undervalued stock. Currently, Alphabet’s PEG ratio stands at 1.10, which is lower than the communication service sector median of 1.27 and information technology sector 1.67. The metric’s achieved by dividing the forward P/E ratio (18.3) by the expected earnings growth rate. Interestingly, this is also the second-cheapest PEG ratio among the Magnificent Seven, with the exception of Nvidia.

This combination of a solid cash position, manageable debt, and attractive valuation is certainly appealing to me. Alphabet has $95.6bn in cash, though its recent purchase of Wiz might have slightly reduced this. Total debt current sits at $28.1bn.

Catalysts and risks

Alphabet’s a tech giant with its business strength coming from its dominant position in digital advertising. It controls more that 90% of the search market share, and continues to see growth is YouTube and Google Cloud. Collectively, its diversified revenue streams, including cloud services and hardware, provide stability amid sector shifts.

Catalysts include Waymo’s expansion, including key markets like Tokyo and Silicon Valley, marking its first international foray and scaling autonomous ride-hailing services. Partnerships with Uber and plans to increase rides from 200,000+ a week highlight near-term growth potential.

Long-term prospects include the business’s investments in quantum computing. Alphabet’s Willow processor recently demonstrated breakthroughs in error reduction and processing speed, though commercialisation remains years away. And while there are plenty of small competitors in this sector, I’m backing a mega-cap stock like Alphabet to be the first to commercialise the technology.

However, risks loom from regulatory scrutiny (antitrust cases), artificial intelligence (AI) competition and high capital expenditure, which could put pressure on profitability. What’s more, Google Cloud’s slower-than-expected growth and quantum computing’s unproven practicality add uncertainty as we look further into the future. Tesla will also be a major competitor in autonomous ride-hailing when it catches up.

Nonetheless, I’m still considering adding this stock to my portfolio. In addition to the above, the Relative Strength Index — a technical indicator that measures share price movements — suggests the stock’s close to ‘oversold’ territory.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

A fortnight before the ISA deadline, 2 mistakes to avoid!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains a couple of potentially costly mistakes he is aiming to avoid with his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things to look at when buying shares for a SIPP!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a trio of considerations he thinks investors should take into account when considering shares to buy for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £20k of savings, here’s how an investor could target passive income of £451 a month

| Christopher Ruane

£20k could form the basis of a £450+ monthly passive income over the long term. Our writer explains how that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Tesla stock crash below $100?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has crashed in a matter of months -- and our writer reckons it may have a long way…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Up 36% in a year, could the Lloyds share price move even higher?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has soared in the past year. Our writer sees some reasons that could potentially lift it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 penny stocks with cheap valuations AND huge dividend yields!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best small-cap shares to buy for optimum value? Royston Wild reckons these dirt-cheap penny stocks are worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My most exciting growth stock in the FTSE 100

| Andrew Mackie

Hunting the FTSE 100 for beaten-down stocks with growth potential, Andrew Mackie believes this Asian insurance business ticks all the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are the updated forecasts for Nvidia shares out to 2028

| Alan Oscroft

After the big Nvidia AI conference, analysts have healthy outlooks for the shares. We're seeing growth forecasts plus big price…

Read more »