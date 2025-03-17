Member Login
The Phoenix share price jumps 7.5% on today’s results, but still yields a stunning 9.4%!

Harvey Jones put his faith in the Phoenix share price and this morning was rewarded with a 7.5% jump on positive full-year results. Can it continue to grow?

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) share price has jumped 7.54% as I write this morning (17 March), and I couldn’t be happier. 

I bought the stock 18 months ago, and while I’ve enjoyed handsome dividends since then, share price growth had been elusive. Until today.

Phoenix shares are suddenly flying and for me, this underscores the appeal of buying high-yield FTSE 100 dividend stocks when they’re out of favour

Not only do I receive a substantial income but there’s also potential for share price recovery.

A strong set of FTSE 100 results

Phoenix Group’s 2024 full-year results have impressed investors, as reflected in today’s share price surge. Operating cash generation rose 22% to £1.4bn, two years ahead of its 2026 target. Group CEO Andy Briggs said this was “driven by increased surplus from our growing businesses and strong delivery of recurring management actions”.

Total cash generation did fall 12% from £2.02bn to £1.78bn, but still exceeded the top end of the board’s 2024 target range of between £1.4bn and £1.5bn.

Group IFRS adjusted operating profit jumped 31% “supported by particularly strong growth in our capital-light Pensions and Savings business”, Briggs said.

The balance sheet remains resilient, with a £3.5bn Solvency II surplus, although again, that’s down from £3.9bn in 2023. The board says that “supports our progressive and sustainable dividend policy”.

Shareholder Capital Coverage Ratio of 172% is down slightly from 176% in 2023 but remains comfortably in the top-half of its operating range of 140% to 180%.

For income-focused investors like myself, the dividend is a critical factor. Phoenix has recommended a final 2024 dividend of 27.35p, up 2.6%.

While that isn’t a massive hike, it’s hard to complain, given just how much income I’m getting.

Following this morning’s surge, the trailing dividend yield has dipped slightly from 10.3% to 9.4%. I can live with that. It’s still the highest on the blue-chip index.

I don’t expect too much share price growth

The prospect of falling interest rates could enhance the appeal of dividend stocks like Phoenix. As yields on rival asset classes such as cash and bonds decline, higher-yielding FTSE 100 equities should look even more enticing.

Let’s not get too carried away. While today’s price jump is encouraging, those considering investing must first beware the impact of any short-term profit-taking. The shares are already retreating from this morning’s high.

The 14 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts have produced a median target of 574.5p, suggesting an increase of just 2% from today’s price. These figures were compiled before today’s results, and brokers may take a more optimistic view now, of course. But nobody is expecting Phoenix shares to shoot the lights out. Including me.

Even after this morning’s jump, they’re still up just 3.5% over one year. They’re down 10% over five.

This is a bumpy time for the global economy, and this could hit the value of assets under management. That won’t be reflected in today’s results, but will pop up in the next set of numbers. The market response could be very different then.

Also, Phoenix isn’t as cheap as it was, with the price-to-earnings ratio now climbing above 21. While I’m thrilled by today’s share price bump, I still see this as a vehicle for income, rather than growth. And I’m certainly getting that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

