The IAG share price was smashing the FTSE 100 but suddenly it’s plunging again. Harvey Jones looks at whether this is a buying opportunity to consider.

After plunging 20% in a month, is the IAG share price back in deep value territory?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The IAG (LSE: IAG) share price doubled last year, making it the best performer in the FTSE 100. Investors who wanted to add the stock to their portfolio may have regretfully decided they’d missed their chance as a result.

Now they have a second chance. Shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group, parent company of British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, have suddenly dropped 20% in the last month. They’re still up 80% over 12 months though.

Investors who like buying good companies on bad news may be tempted. I think this is a good share. The question is, how bad can the news get?

Is the FTSE 100 dip a buying opportunity?

IAG was obviously hammered by the pandemic that grounded its fleets, and left the company with hefty debts. For years, its price-to-earnings ratio was one of the lowest on the FTSE 100, at around three or four.

Then last year investors decided it had suffered enough. As the US economy boomed they spotted a big opportunity in transatlantic travel, which IAG could tap into via British Airways.

On 28 February, full-year results appeared to justify their confidence. Q4 revenue jumped 11% to €8bn, beating expectations of €7.7bn, while underlying operating profit soared by 91% to €961m. Consensus had suggested just €754m.

With free cash flow jumping 29% to €3.6bn, the board felt confident enough to announce a €1bn share buyback. It clearly felt there was still plenty of value in the stock.

Enter Donald Trump. Markets fear European trade tariffs and the potential US recession will hit transatlantic flight demand. Hence that dip.

Many will be tempted, despite the dangers. IAG’s P/E ratio is back below six, suggesting that the stock is seriously undervalued relative to its earnings potential.

Even if the shares flounder, investors can now look forward to dividends. The trailing yield is 2.74%, but is forecast to hit 3.36% this year and 3.83% in 2026.

Dividends and share buybacks too

Dividends aren’t guaranteed, of course, and shareholder payouts could take a hit if IAG’s profits do. Any slowdown in earnings could also hamper progress on paying down the group’s debt, which still stands at £5.7bn.

Market analysts remain optimistic. The 26 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts have produced a median target of 390p. If accurate, this projection represents an increase of more than 40% from current levels.

However, most of these forecasts were probably made before recent volatility, and may not fully account for Trumpian challenges.

An investor considering IAG shares today has to take a view on how the trade war will pan out. The problem is nobody knows, probably not even Trump. Today’s uncertainty does look like a buying opportunity, but only for investors who plan to hold the shares for at least five years, and ideally longer.

Hopefully by then, today’s eruptions will have calmed. But it’s also worth noting that airlines seem to be on the frontline of every economic, geopolitical and meteorological disturbance. IAG may remain bumpy but to answer my own question, I think we’re seeing deep value today.