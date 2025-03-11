Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I start considering US stocks as a second income opportunity?

Should I start considering US stocks as a second income opportunity?

As tariff fears hit the S&P 500, should Stephen Wright be looking across the Atlantic for the best shares to buy for a durable second income?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I tend to favour UK shares when it comes to earning a second income. And there’s a very good reason for this – the withholding tax on dividends means the bar is higher for US stocks.

Since the start of the year though, the S&P 500‘s fallen almost 3.754%, while the FTSE 100‘s up 4.25%. So is it worth me taking another look across the Atlantic for passive income opportunities?

The tax issue

For an investor like me, tax is a real consideration when it comes to buying US stocks. There’s a 30% withholding tax to factor in (which is reduced to 15% in my case, with a W-8BEN form).

Stocks are never exactly equivalent because no two companies are identical. But other things being equal, a US stock needs to have a dividend 15% above a UK one for me to make the same return. 

That’s a significant hurdle to clear and it hasn’t been the case recently. S&P 500 stocks have tended to trade at a premium to their FTSE 100 counterparts, making the equation even less favourable.

This is why I’ve tended to focus my attention on the UK when it comes to passive income stocks. But with the valuation gap starting to close, it might be time to take a look across the Atlantic.

Dividend stocks

In general, the stocks with the highest yields in the S&P 500 look to me like ones that are facing some significant challenges. But there are one or two shares that I think are potentially interesting.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is one example. It has a 4.87% dividend yield, so investors like me could end up with a 4.13% annual passive income after taking off the withholding tax. 

The stock has had a tough few years and it’s not hard to see why. Sales growth has been largely non-existent since 2019, which has resulted in the shares underperforming the S&P 500.

There are also ongoing challenges – most notably the rise of anti-obesity drugs. But I think there are also a lot of reasons to be positive. 

A stock on the up?

One of the reasons Kraft Heinz has struggled over the last five years has been the debt on its balance sheet. Interest payments have weighed on margins and profits, but things have been improving. Since 2020, long-term debt’s gone from around $28bn to just over $19bn. And interest payments have fallen from $1.35bn to $843m a year. 

With its balance sheet in a stronger position, Kraft Heinz has turned its attention to share buybacks. Since 2023, the company has been spending around $1bn on reducing its outstanding share count.

This should help the durability of the dividend – fewer shares outstanding means less cash is needed to maintain the current distribution. And this helps reduce the overall risk for investors. 

Should I be buying?

The withholding tax means UK dividend investors need to find better businesses with higher yields to justify buying. And despite the recent drop, I think it’s still the other way around.

In my view, a lot of investors are overlooking the recent improvements at Kraft Heinz. But I still think – for now, anyway – I can find more attractive dividend stocks in the UK.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the FTSE 250’s Kier Group 2 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 250 company Kier Group slumped on Tuesday 11 March after earnings failed to impress. However, the long-term picture remains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE Systems shares just 1 month ago is already worth…

| Paul Summers

BAE Systems shares have been on fire in the last few weeks as geopolitical tensions have grown only more intense.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 lifeboats to consider as trade tariff fears grow

| Royston Wild

Looking for safe havens as the threat of 'Trump tariffs' grows? Here are two top FTSE 100 stocks for investors…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m getting ready for a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some steps he is taking now to get ready for the next stock market crash, even though…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Up 33% in a month, this FTSE 100 stock’s bucking the global market trend

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out one FTSE 100 company that's been performing incredibly well, even with the jitters and uncertain sentiment…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar growth stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of lesser-known growth stocks from the restaurant industry that might be worth considering for a…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is it ‘party over’ for the S&P 500?

| Paul Summers

The S&P 500's having a very bad time and one stock is taking most of the blame. Will Paul Summers…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Stock market meltdown? I’m following Warren Buffett’s golden rule

| Ben McPoland

When there's massive stock market volatility, it's always worth remembering what's arguably Warren Buffett's most famous piece of advice.

Read more »