Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Barclays shares 2 years ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Barclays shares 2 years ago is now worth…

Barclays shares have shown some weakness in recent months but the long-term performance is truly impressive. Dr James Fox explains.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares are up 80% over two years. It’s a phenomenal turnaround with most of the growth coming in the past 12 months. As such, a £10,000 investment then would be worth around £19,200 today. That’s when we include dividends. Two years ago, the dividend yield was close to 6%.

Explaining the growth

Barclays’ 80% share price surge over two years reflects a confluence of factors. These include its strategic plan and reallocation of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) in February 2024. While the bank’s plan to shift £30bn of RWAs from its investment banking division to higher-returning consumer and corporate banking segments has been a key driver, broader improvements in market sentiment and macroeconomic conditions have also played a significant role. Rising interest rates have bolstered net interest margins, contributing to a 6% rise in total income to £26.8bn in 2024.

Additionally, the FTSE 100 company’s acquisition of Tesco Bank has enhanced Barclays’ retail banking operations, while cost-cutting initiatives have reduced the cost/income ratio to 62%. The bank’s commitment to shareholder returns, including a £1bn share buyback programme and a 5% dividend hike, has further supported investor confidence.

Improving sentiment around the UK banking sector, driven by easing recession fears and stabilising inflation, has also underpinned the rally. However, risks remain, including potential economic challenges and execution challenges in the RWA rebalancing strategy. After all, consumer-focused banks are typically reflective of the health of the economy, and the UK is still misfiring. Barclays’ ability to sustain this momentum will depend on its continued delivery of strategic and financial targets.

Hedging is central to the current thesis

While the share price is seriously elevated versus two years ago, there’s good reason for it. The UK emerged from a period of very high inflation in potentially the best possible way, and we’re now experiencing a slow unwinding of monetary policy.

Barclays actively manages interest rate fluctuations through a combination of product and structural hedges. The product hedge involves fixed-rate products like mortgages and term deposits, where interest rate risk is mitigated by swapping fixed cash flows to floating rates using interest rate swaps. 

The structural hedge, on the other hand, targets rate-insensitive products like current accounts and instant access savings accounts, which are behaviourally stable but exposed to rate fluctuations. Barclays swaps these to floating rates, ensuring income stability and protection against sharp declines in interest rates.

Source: RBC via Bloomberg

The structural hedge’s average duration is around 2.5 years, balancing income protection with responsiveness to rate changes. During periods of falling rates, such as the 2008-2009 financial crisis, this hedge strategy limited income declines to less than 5%, compared to a potential 90% drop without hedging.

Looking forward, this hedging should deliver significant benefit and often unappreciated income as the Bank of England cuts rates. What’s more, the recent pullback has seen the price-to-earnings ratio fall to a relatively attractive seven times. It’s one of the reasons why I’m considering adding to my Barclays position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Looking for ISA bargains? 2 FTSE 250 shares that are too cheap for me to ignore

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best cheap FTSE 250 shares to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are two that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock has crashed 26%. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Down by more than a quarter since January, does the valuation of Nvidia stock mean it's now at a level…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the S&P 500 one month ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

With the S&P 500 index nearing correction territory, our writer has his eye on one blue-chip tech stock that has…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing For Beginners

2 last-minute ISA ideas I’m thinking about buying before deadline day

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a couple of ideas for his ISA that he's thinking about buying with spare cash that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the FTSE 250’s Kier Group 2 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 250 company Kier Group slumped on Tuesday 11 March after earnings failed to impress. However, the long-term picture remains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE Systems shares just 1 month ago is already worth…

| Paul Summers

BAE Systems shares have been on fire in the last few weeks as geopolitical tensions have grown only more intense.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 lifeboats to consider as trade tariff fears grow

| Royston Wild

Looking for safe havens as the threat of 'Trump tariffs' grows? Here are two top FTSE 100 stocks for investors…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m getting ready for a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some steps he is taking now to get ready for the next stock market crash, even though…

Read more »