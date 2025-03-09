Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If a 40-year-old put £500 a month in an empty ISA, here’s what second income they might have at 65

If a 40-year-old put £500 a month in an empty ISA, here’s what second income they might have at 65

Harvey Jones shows how investing regular monthly sums in FTSE 100 shares can build up to a substantial second income from dividends over time.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great way to build a second income stream for retirement. 

By regularly investing and letting compound growth work its magic, even relatively modest monthly sums can add up to a sizeable pot.

While it’s never too late to start, it’s definitely better to begin early. That gives more time for compound interest to work its magic.

Let’s say a 40-year-old has only just woken up to the attractions of investing in an ISA, and can afford to put away £500 a month.

Now let’s assume they stick at it for 25 years, and their portfolio grows at an average annual rate of 7%, in line with the long-term FTSE 100 average total return. They could build a nest egg of £406,059 by the time they turn 65.

FTSE 100 dividends can fund a retirement

If they upped their monthly payments as their income increased, and threw in lump sums when they had cash to hand, they could end up with a lot more than that.

Now, let’s say their portfolio generated an annual yield of 6%. That’s above the FTSE 100 average yield of 3.5%, but is doable by targeting stocks that pay above average dividends.

On a £406,059 pot, they’d generate an impressive £24,364 a year, without touching their capital. That’s more than £2,000 a month in passive income.

Crucially, their capital remains intact, meaning they could continue drawing income for decades. Or take lump sums too.

Right now, there are plenty of top dividend stocks to choose from. National Grid (LSE: NG.) is a favourite among income investors.

As a regulated utility, it delivers essential electricity and gas services across the UK and parts of the US. 

This stable business model allows it to generate reliable cash flow, which in turn supports a steady dividend payout. Right now, the stock has a trailing dividend yield of 6.3%.

As with every stock, there are risks. National Grid is investing heavily in the transition to green energy, which requires substantial capital expenditure. We’re looking at £60bn in the next five years.

Even National Grid shares carry risk

Last year, it even asked shareholders for more money through a rights issue. This uncertainty has weighed on the stock, which is down 4% over the last year and flat over five.

Yet it looks unusually good value by its own standards, currently trading at just 10 times earnings. That could make now an interesting entry point to consider for long-term investors looking to lock in a high yield.

Relying on a single stock would be risky. Our hypothetical 40-year-old investor should aim to build a diversified portfolio of around 15 different shares. This would help spread risk, balance income and offer more capital growth potential.

By focusing on high-yield dividend stocks like National Grid and maintaining a well-diversified portfolio, investors could set themselves up for a comfortable and secure retirement.

History suggests the stock market should deliver a far superior return to cash over time, but with volatility along the way. We’re seeing some of that volatility right now. This actually favours investors who pay in regular monthly sums, as their contribution buys more shares when markets are down. The ISA deadline is fast approaching. Time to get stuck in.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

After plunging almost 10% in a week do these 2 UK shares now offer unmissable value?

| Harvey Jones

Both of these UK shares have been punished by investors after disappointing updates. But has the reaction been too severe?

Read more »

Investing Articles

7.5% yield! Could this FTSE 100 stock potentially net investors a huge passive income?

| Stephen Wright

REITs can be great for passive income, but there are important traps to avoid. Stephen Wright thinks considering a FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This former penny stock’s up over 1,000%! Can it 10x again?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This electronics supplier has skyrocketed out of penny stock territory, thanks to a new and growing partnership with Elon Musk’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s 1 share I’m avoiding while searching for the top stocks to buy

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Robotics and automation are highly lucrative, but this UK enterprise has a lot left to prove before I’ll consider adding…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My largest dividend stock investment is…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian shares his biggest dividend stock position, and this is why he remains bullish on this little-known enterprise that…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market tumbles, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett's gone through multiple stock market crashes and corrections. Here’s his advice for navigating volatile markets.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in IAG shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares are a FTSE 100 winner. The stock had gone from strength to strength but has recently experienced some…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

3 top-notch dividend stocks to consider for a bigger, better SIPP

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Looking to generate a long-term retirement income in a SIPP with dividends? Zaven Boyrazian shares his three favourite income ideas…

Read more »