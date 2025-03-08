Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 45%, could Tesla stock completely crumble?

Down 45%, could Tesla stock completely crumble?

Tesla stock’s almost halved in under three months. Our writer discusses some of the reasons why — and what he plans to do now.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Being a shareholder in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has always been a dramatic ride. It has been very rewarding for many investors though. Over the past five years, Tesla stock has soared 462%.

Lately though, things have not been going so well. In fact, Tesla stock has crashed 45% from where it stood in the middle of December. That is a long way to fall in a fairly short time, especially for an enterprise of this size. Even after the crash, Tesla has a market capitalisation of $826bn.

So does this put Tesla on a firmer footing when it comes to valuation – or could things get even worse from here?

Brilliant business with a proven track record

For me, this is not purely an academic question. I am not a shareholder at the moment. But I do think Tesla has a lot going for it as a business. If I could invest at what I thought was a reasonable price I would happily do so (in this regard, I follow Warren Buffett’s maxim of aiming to buy into great companies at attractive prices).

The market for electric vehicles (EVs) is huge and set to grow over time. Tesla is one of a limited number of players who have proven that they can scale up to a mass-market sales levels – and make money doing so. Its installed base, well-known brand and proprietary technology all makes it attractive to me. Its vertically-integrated production and sales approach also helps set it apart from rivals, in my view.

Not only that, but its power generation business is already significant and growing fast. Meanwhile, there remains significant untapped potential in fields Tesla is hoping to crack, including self-driving taxis and robots.

The price could keep falling

Clearly though, something has happened. Tesla stock did not plummet 45% in a matter of months for no reason. The obvious ones include last year seeing the first ever fall in sales (albeit a small one) and investor concerns that Tesla boss Elon Musk’s high-profile public role may tarnish the brand for some potential customers.

On top of that, the EV market is becoming more competitive as Chinese rivals like BYD (a long-term Buffett holding) make inroads in markets where Tesla has done well. Tax credits in markets including the US are also at risk, which could hurt profitability for the carmaker.

Are such risks priced in after Tesla stock crashed? I do not think so. In fact, Tesla stock trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 130.

If some of the risks I mentioned come to pass and earnings fall, the prospective P/E ratio could be even higher. But just taking the current 130 figure, it is far more than I would be willing to pay for the share.

I see real value in Tesla, so I do not think the share is driving to zero. However, I still see it as significantly overvalued and think it could sink a lot more even from its current level. For now, I will not buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to tip 2 cheap shares for an empty ISA – I own them both!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for cheap shares and decided to call in some artificial intelligence to help make…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£9k in savings? Here’s how that could generate a £247 monthly second income

| Christopher Ruane

Ever wondered what the practical mechanics of turning some savings into a second income thanks to dividend shares are? Christopher…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Is it possible to start buying shares with under £500?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks it doesn't necessarily take a lot of money to start buying shares -- but can help to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

A 7-step plan to try and build a £700 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out in simple steps the approach a new investor could take to building a passive income of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 100% in a year, this FTSE 100 stock is just warming up

| Andrew Mackie

As gold tickles $3,000, Andrew Mackie believes this FTSE 100 stock's most explosive moves still lie ahead of it.

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

1 of the UK’s top growth stocks just fell 8% in a day. Is this my chance to buy?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a strong competitive position that gives rise to impressive sales growth makes Informa one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock just hit my buy price. Here’s what I’m doing

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 100 stock just fell back to a level our writer had been buying them. But with the company…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

I’ve got £3k and I’m on the hunt for cheaper US stocks to buy in March

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian's exploring his options to invest some of his spare cash. Could this falling US tech stock be his…

Read more »