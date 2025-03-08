5 UK stocks Fools have been buying!

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Investing alongside you, fellow Foolish investors, here’s a selection of stocks that some of our contributors have been buying across the past month!

Airtel Africa

What it does: Airtel Africa provides mobile telecommunication services to 14 countries across the African continent.

By Mark Hartley. I bought Airtel Africa (LSE: AAF) shares a few months ago after the price dipped near a three-year low. This came after underwhelming Q2 2025 results, with earnings per share (EPS) missing expectations by 80%. Despite the drop, I have felt confident in the group’s long-term potential for some time so the low price seemed like a good opportunity. It has since recovered 51%, making it one of the best-performing stocks in my portfolio.

However, it still faces significant risks from currency devaluation in Nigeria, one of its core markets. Rising fuel prices pose another risk as the company uses generators to power its remote cell towers. To mitigate the losses, the company is working to reduce its exposure to foreign exchange, having paid down $809m in forex debt exposure. Despite the rising price, the stock still appears undervalued with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 7.

Mark David Hartley owns shares in Airtel Africa.

Ashtead Technology

What it does: Ashtead Technology is a leading subsea equipment rental and solutions provider for the global offshore energy industry.

By Ben McPoland. I recently bought more shares of Ashtead Technology (LSE: AT.). The specialist rental firm continues to advance, fueled by its acquisition-driven growth strategy.

For 2024, it expects revenue to reach £168m, a 52% year-on-year increase, with underlying operating profit exceeding the consensus forecast of £46.6m.

In the full-year trading update, CEO Allan Pirie commented: “With one of the largest and most technologically advanced rental fleets in the industry and a continued focus on operational excellence, we remain confident in the Group’s ability to generate substantial long-term value for shareholders.”

I agree with that, though the company’s growth is dependent on offshore oil, gas, and renewables markets. Economic downturns or declining energy prices could reduce exploration and capital expenditure, leading to lower demand for rented equipment.

At present though, Ashtead Technology is in a strong position. Ongoing market demand and record customer backlogs give it confidence that growth will continue through 2025.

A final attraction for me here is the valuation. At 528p (as I write), the stock is trading at just 10 times forecast earnings for 2026.

Ben McPoland owns shares in Ashtead Technology Holdings.

Bakkavor

What it does: Bakkavor is a fresh prepared food group, supplying supermarkets with products such as bread, pizza, ready meals and salad.

By Roland Head. FTSE 250 firm Bakkavor (LSE: BAKK) is not a household name, but its products are found on the shelves of all the UK’s major supermarkets.

I recently added this business to my portfolio. I see it as a steady grower and was encouraged by 2025 forecast earnings growth of 10%. That prices the stock on just 12 times forecast earnings, with a tempting dividend yield of 5.9%.

I’m also reassured by the continued influence of the company’s founders, Agust and Lydur Gudmundsson. They control almost 50% of the shares and sit on the board.

Outside the UK, Bakkavor also operates in the US and China. China looks like the main risk to me, for investors. In addition to geopolitical risks, the China business is currently relatively small and loss making.

However, I don’t see this as a reason to avoid Bakkavor, which looks decent value to me at current levels.

Roland Head owns shares in Bakkavor.

Games Workshop

What it does: Games Workshop manufactures tabletop gaming products including models, paints and manuals.

By Royston Wild. Fantasy wargaming giant Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) enjoyed another barnstorming year in 2024, rising 35% in value since 1 January.

Yet it fell sharply from record closing peaks of £142.70 per share in December, and dropped further following half-year financials last month. I used this as an opportunity to increase my holdings.

There’s been no spooky news coming from the Warhammer maker in recent weeks. Indeed, January’s update showed sales up 14% in the six months to 1 December, helped by licensing revenues soaring 149% in the period.

Games Workshop may endure some near-term turbulence if consumer spending remains weak. Yet this hasn’t proved an obstacle to its breakneck growth story just yet. This reflects in large part its niche product lines and loyal customer base.

I remain supremely confident in the FTSE 100 firm’s long-term outlook. The tabletop gaming segment has scope for further significant growth. And Games Workshop’s film and TV deal with Amazon could supercharge royalty revenues in the years ahead.

Royston Wild owns shares in Games Workshop.

Glencore

What it does: Glencore is one of the world’s largest natural resource companies with operations across 35 countries.

By Andrew Mackie. As a die-hard value investor, I spend a lot of my spare time searching for stocks that I believe are undervalued relative to their long-term prospects. Trading at levels not seen since early 2022, Glencore (LSE: GLEN) is near the top of that list.

In the years ahead, I envisage a mismatch in the supply-demand dynamics for many of its commodities, in particular copper.

It’s no great secret that demand for copper is rising across the globe. Electricity grids are creaking at the seams as demand for electricity from the likes of data centres and EVs continue to grow. And now with a US administration keen to rebuild its country’s manufacturing prowess, I can’t see anything other than demand increasing.

Set this against a global investor community more interested in chasing tech stocks higher, and what has been the result? An industry starved of capital, risk averse and with little incentive for exploration.

Sustained low commodities prices (mainly because of weak Chinese demand) continues to weigh down on its share price. This remains one of the most important short-term risks. But looking a decade out, I remain bullish.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in Glencore.