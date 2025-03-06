Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The 2025 Stocks and Shares ISA countdown is on! It’s time to plan

The 2025 Stocks and Shares ISA countdown is on! It’s time to plan

It’s that time of year again, to close out our 2024-25 Stocks and Shares ISA strategy and make plans for our brand new allowance.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We have less than a month left to make the most of our 2024-25 Stocks and Shares ISA! 5 April marks the final day to use up our £20,000 contribution limit. And even for the majority who don’t have as much as that to invest, every £1 we don’t put in is a £1 missed tax-free opportunity.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Here’s a few possible approaches:

Option 1: Cash ISA

It can be tempting to go for a Cash ISA, with some rates still close to 5%. It’s a choice made by many who don’t want, or just don’t need, to take any stock market risk at all. And I reckon it could make sense as a shorter-term holding while rates are high, with a transfer of the cash to a Stocks and Shares ISA when the risk-to-reward balance shifts.

But as a long-term investment, I feel it’s not ideal. I’d be surprised if Cash ISA rates can stay above 2% for long when Bank of England interest rates fall.

What might £20,000 per year, spread monthly, at 2% annually achieve in 10 years? My calculations put the result at £221,350.

That’s a modest return on savings, but…

Option 2: biggest dividend

What about a Stocks and Shares ISA and putting all the money every year into the FTSE 100 stock with the biggest dividend yield? In reality I see it as madness to put all the eggs in one basket like that, and I won’t consider it for a moment myself.

But I just want to see what consistently hitting the highest in the Footsie might do. And right now, that’s from Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) with a forecast 10.3% dividend yield.

We can see straight away from that chart that the Phoenix share price has had a poor five years. And that’ll take a chunk off any investment returns. As well as owning a single stock being horribly risky, the insurance and investment business is possibly one of the most volatile on the stock market.

And the Phoenix price might have performed poorly because investors don’t expect the dividend to be maintained. Saying that, I think Phoenix Group is worth considering as part of a diversified ISA. Even if the dividend can’t keep up at this yield, I’m convinced it could still provide decent long-term income.

But if a consistent 10.3% can be attained, the same annual £20,000 invested every year for 10 years could grow to £341,140.

But considering how risky it might be…

Option 3: FTSE 100 average

Over the past 20 years, total FTSE 100 returns have averaged 6.9% per year.

If that keeps up, it could be enough to turn a £20,000 per year investment into £285,200 in 10 years. Over 20 years? £841,000.

That’s below the return from the top dividend yield, but it beats the pants off a Cash ISA. And spreading Stocks and Shares ISA investments across a wide range of FTSE 100 stocks should be a lot safer.

With some careful stock selection, I think starting with the FTSE 100 average and then aming to beat it with some carefully selected dividend stocks is a strategy worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in a FTSE 100 index fund in 2019 is now worth…

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman analyses the FTSE 100's recent performance and reveals a higher-risk growth stock from the index for investors to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The ITV share price is down 27% in 5 years. Can it recover?

| Christopher Ruane

ITV doubled its earnings per share last year. But the ITV share price is still well below where it stood…

Read more »

US Stock

This S&P 500 darling is down 25% in the past month! Here’s what’s going on

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a hot S&P 500 stock has dropped in the past few weeks -- and why his…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The Greggs share price is too tasty for me to ignore!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been nibbling a treat at what he hopes is a bargain price. Is the Greggs share price as…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How high can the Rolls-Royce share price go in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has smashed through even the most ambitious predictions, so where does the City think it'll go…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the 12-month price forecast for ITV shares!

| Royston Wild

ITV shares have leapt after news of a large profits bump in 2024. Can the FTSE 250 share build on…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Growth Shares

Why the FTSE 250 isn’t matching the all-time highs of the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags a key reason why the FTSE 250 hasn't performed that well over the past year, but notes…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE shares: digging out undervalued gems with growth potential

| Mark Hartley

The US market may take the lion's share of growth but our writer is more interesting in hidden value found…

Read more »