FTSE shares: digging out undervalued gems with growth potential

The US market may take the lion’s share of growth but our writer is more interesting in hidden value found in promising mid-cap FTSE shares.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE shares often attract value investors due to the UK stock market’s relative underperformance and appealingly low valuations. Compared to the US, many British companies trade at a price significantly below their fair value.

For investors targeting undervalued companies with strong growth potential, the UK market is rife with opportunities.

Seeking value

On average, UK shares tend to have low prices compared to their reported earnings. There may be a few reasons for this but the main one is the lure of American stocks. The rapid gains of big tech companies have proved irresistible to British investors for many years now.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, there are certainly some highly valued shares on the Footsie. Since Brexit – and even more so, Covid – several top-quality companies have enjoyed spectacular price growth. Rolls-Royce being a prime example, but let’s not forget Games Workshop and 3i Group.

So, when searching for value, we need to consider a few factors.

The dividend angle

One of the best ways to extract value from low-priced shares is through dividends. As prices fall, yields rise and many FTSE shares are now over 10%. Investing in an undervalued stock with a high yield can be a great way to secure lucrative passive income for a small price.

But if the price keeps falling, it’s all for nothing. Especially if that money could have been directed to a growth stock offering better returns in the long term.

So how can I uncover a high-yield dividend stock that isn’t going to tank?

Why is it cheap?

Asky why a share is cheap is the most important question to ask. It may seem illogical, but many FTSE shares are cheap for no good reason. This is where value lies.

Consider the popular UK pub and hospitality chain, JD Wetherspoon (LSE: JDW). During Covid, it was hit hard, reporting its first loss in 36 years in 2020. It’s had a tough time since, with the stock down 55% in five years.

But it’s not doing badly, financially.

Its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.36 suggests it’s bringing in more revenue than its share price reflects. Equally, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.8 is far below the UK Hospitality average of 33.7.

What’s more, it recently reintroduced dividends at 12p per share.

So why is the stock undervalued?

There are some risks that could be giving investors reasons for caution.

Alcohol consumption is trending down among younger generations, bringing the future of pubs into question. Wetherspoons must adapt to these changing habits if it hopes to remain relevant.

On top of that, increases in the national living wage and national insurance contributions could ramp up operational expenses. If it passes these costs to consumers, it risks losing its main selling point: low prices.

Does that negate its value proposition?

I don’t think so. At least, not yet.

Wetherspoon not only has a thriving food and beverage business but also a growing portfolio of hotels. While many pubs may suffer in the coming years, I think ‘Spoons is well positioned to remain profitable. And so do analysts – the average 12-month target of 765p is 31.44% higher than the current price.

That sounds like a stock worth considering if you ask me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in 3i Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

