Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce shares are almost at £8! Can they hit £9?

Rolls-Royce shares are almost at £8! Can they hit £9?

Christopher Ruane wasn’t surprised this week when Rolls-Royce shares came within a hair’s breadth of reaching £8 apiece. Here’s what he plans to do now.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Back in January I wrote: “I actually think Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares could yet go higher from here, including potentially hitting the £8 mark.” Already, they are tantalisingly close. Yesterday (4 March), they came within just a couple of pence of £8.

Could they keep going — and get to £9?

A trio of price boosters

Despite a storming performance both last year and the year before, the Rolls-Royce share price is already up by a third so far this year – and we are only in the first week of March!

That is no coincidence. For one thing, the engineer recently unveiled strong results for last year, bringing back its dividend after a gap of some years.

It also increased its already aggressive medium-term targets, having hit some previous ones two years early. Meanwhile, an increased focus on defence in European governments has sent up multiple shares with exposure to the sector, including Rolls.

Things might get even better

What strikes me about those drivers for the recent surge to an all-time high in for Rolls-Royce shares is that each (or even all) of them could happen again in the coming year.

Rolls could deliver another set of excellent results for this year. In fact, I think it needs to. City expectations are now high and if Rolls does not deliver on them, I reckon the share price could crater.

Having twice now rolled out ambitious targets and seen investors rub their hands with glee (sending the shares up), current management will realise that at some point they could do the same again.

The thing about a medium-term target (let alone a long-term one) is that it can be announced before all of the details may have been figured out when it comes to delivering it.

As for defence spending, the sky is the limit. I could well foresee a situation where governments in Europe – and potentially elsewhere – ratchet up their spending exponentially. Not only could that lead to higher demand but it would also be a sellers’ market. If you are an airforce looking for specialist bits of kit, there are not that many suppliers you can call.

I’ve missed out massively: what should I do now?

I have to admit, the surging price of Rolls-Royce shares in the past couple of years has impressed me for a mature blue-chip industrial manufacturer.

It has also caught me somewhat off guard. Like I said above, I saw an argument for the price moving up to £8, just as I had consistently recognised a bull case for the share in the past several years. It has specialist expertise, a large installed customer base, legendary brand and lots of unique technology.

I think the share could hit £9 – or higher. But I know I could be wrong. And I am still hanging back, watching rather than adding Rolls to my portfolio. Why would I do that, given that I see further potential here? It is all about risk management.

Rolls trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 26. That is not cheap in my book and arguably is expensive. It also offers me far too little margin of safety if demand for air engine sales and servicing suddenly falls off a cliff once more, for reasons outside its control. That happens.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

An investor who put £10,000 into BAE Systems shares at the start of the year would already have…

| Harvey Jones

BAE Systems shares have made a stellar start to 2025, as the FTSE 100 weapons maker benefits from today's troubled…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old invested £250 a month in UK stocks, here’s what they might have by 65

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the earlier people start investing, the better. And a 30-year-old can take advantage of the biggest investment…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Ocado share price hit £1 or £10 over the next 5 years?

| James Beard

Noting a big thumbs down to the retailer’s 2024 results, our writer considers how the Ocado share price might perform…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 reasons why the Rolls-Royce share price could hit £10 by year-end

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price has popped higher again and details why the move could keep going…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How 49 words lifted the Games Workshop share price by 8%!

| James Beard

The Games Workshop share price responded positively to today's trading update, which was notably short on detail.

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares with yields double the current base interest rate

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of dividend shares with yields in excess of 9%, with one in particular enjoying…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Can AI build the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA? This is what ChatGPT says!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley enlisted the help of artificial intelligence with an aim to develop the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA. Here…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 share and an ETF for cautious investors to consider in March!

| Royston Wild

A lump sum investment in this FTSE 100 share and this gold fund could pay dividends in what's shaping up…

Read more »