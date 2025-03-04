Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the FTSE 100 hits an all-time high, £10k invested 1 year ago is now worth…

As the FTSE 100 hits an all-time high, £10k invested 1 year ago is now worth…

This week has seen the FTSE 100 hit an all-time high. Our writer explains how it’s performed over the past year — and what he’s doing about it.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 index of leading companies contains some of the top names in British business, like Shell and Unilever.

That might not seem like a ticket for growth. After all, mature companies often find it harder to grow their business than smaller, nimbler upstarts.

In fact, though, it has been an excellent 12 months for the index.

Strong price growth

It has repeatedly hit a new all-time high in recent months – including a new peak yesterday (3 March).

So, what would an investor now be sitting on if they had invested £10k into the FTSE 100 a year ago?

It has moved up 14.9% during that period. So, a £10k investment should now be worth around £11,490. Not bad!

3.4% dividend yield from leading blue-chip shares

The index also yields roughly 3.4% at the moment.

If someone had bought a year ago at the lower price, the yield would be accordingly higher. So, they would now be yielding somewhere in the region of 3.9%.

So over the past year that would have added up to close to £400 of dividends on a £10k investment.

Taken together, £10k invested a year ago would now be worth almost £11,900.

Here’s one way to invest in the FTSE 100

Buying shares in 100 different companies could be time-consuming as well as requiring significant capital, let alone incurring lots of trading fees.

That explains why a lot of investors buy shares in funds that track the FTSE 100 index.

There are lots of options available and some have more attractive cost structures than others, so it can pay to do some research and compare the choices.

Here’s why I’m not buying a FTSE 100 tracker right now

Personally, I do not own such shares and currently have no plans to.

What works for different investors varies based on their own circumstances, objectives, and approach. Rather than investing in a tracker fund, I prefer to buy individual shares.    

For example, one FTSE 100 share I have been buying is JD Sports (LSE: JD).

Over the past year, £10k invested in the retailer would have shrunk to under £6,700 even including dividends – a far cry from the overall FTSE 100 performance, alas.

But I have seen that share price tumble as a buying opportunity for my portfolio.

I prefer buying individual shares to an index as it means I can put my money into what I think are great businesses not just whatever ones make it into the index. JD Sports has issued a few profit warnings over the past year, but I still see it as a great business.

Why?

It has a large customer base that has proven willing to shell out on costly sportswear. The company understands its target customers well, it has a strong brand, and an expansion plan that means not only does it have global reach, but that is set to keep growing.

The price fall points to some of the risks, such as a weak economy hurting consumer spending and the shop estate expansion programme eating into short-term profits.

As a long-term investor, though, I reckon the current price is well below what I expect JD Sports to be worth in future. That is why I have been buying the shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how we can earn passive income from a Stocks and Shares ISA while we sleep

| Alan Oscroft

How many different ways are there to generate a passive income? There are probably hundreds out there, but there's only…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 100 banking stock for my portfolio?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall evaluates if this FTSE 100 banking stock on the rise is one to buy as he looks to…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for a bear market?

| Ben McPoland

The S&P 500 hasn't been on fire so far this year. Regardless of where it goes next, one Big Tech…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s time to wave goodbye to abrdn, as the aberdeen share price jumps 12%

| Alan Oscroft

The abrdn share price has had a terrible few years. But do these strong 2024 results mean aberdeen shares have…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

If the British stock market is so cheap, why is the FTSE 100 so high?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks that while the FTSE 100's been doing well, it still offers some possible bargains for his portfolio.…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

How to spot a promising penny stock (and avoid the traps)

| Mark Hartley

Penny stocks can be highly tempting due to their potential for exponential growth. However, it's critical to carefully assess their…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT if the FTSE 100 will pass 9,000 points this year. Here’s what it told me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the fresh all-time move higher for the FTSE 100, with 9,000 points the next target, but explains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 12% in a week, should I jump on Nvidia stock today?

| Christopher Ruane

As the Nvidia stock price heads south, our writer is asking himself a trio of questions to decide whether to…

Read more »