Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 8% today after a profits warning, is the B&M share price now as cheap as its products?

Down 8% today after a profits warning, is the B&M share price now as cheap as its products?

It’s no surprise B&M’s share price reacted badly to today’s outlook. But is this an opportunity for investors to bag themselves a FTSE 250 bargain stock?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) share price didn’t have a good start to the week (24 February). It fell 8% during early Monday trading and continued a miserable run, which has seen it fall 49% over the past 12 months.

The most recent sell-off was prompted by a profits downgrade. The company now expects to report adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of £605m-£625m for its current financial year, which ends in March (FY25).

The reduction was said to reflect “the current trading performance of the business, an uncertain economic outlook and the potential impact of exchange rate volatility on the valuation of stock and creditor balances”. Although currency movements are a non-cash item, they do impact on earnings.

The group also announced its chief executive will retire at the end of April.

In January, the company was forecasting earnings of £620m-£650m. And three months earlier, in November, it was predicting a range of £620m-£660m.

By comparison, it made £616m during its previous financial year. It now looks likely that the company will have failed to grow its profits in FY25.

Wider problems

B&M’s problems could be a bad sign for other FTSE retailers. When consumer confidence is low and incomes are squeezed — gross domestic product (GDP) per head has fallen for two successive quarters — I’d have thought the so-called discounters, like B&M, would do better.

But its ‘everyday low price‘ offer — and its ‘laser-focus‘ on keeping down costs for customers — appears to be falling out of favour with shoppers.

In June 2014, the company celebrated its 10th year as a listed company. Its shares floated at 270p. At the time of writing, they’re changing hands for 4p below this. So it appears as though the company’s gone nowhere in over a decade. This has dented its reputation for being a solid defensive stock, the sort of share that investors look for during times of economic headwinds.

Another possible explanation for its disappointing share price performance could be its decision not to have an online presence. The group trades exclusively through its 1,112 stores in the UK and 134 in France.

Or investors might not like the fact that the group’s technically insolvent. At 30 September 2024, its balance sheet disclosed that its liabilities exceeded its assets by £742m.

On the plus side

However, there are some positives. Income investors might be tempted by the stock’s yield. Based on its payouts over the past 12 months (34.7p), it’s currently yielding a very impressive 12.8%. However, this includes a special dividend of 20p, which I suspect won’t be repeated (or possibly reduced) this year. Dividends are never guaranteed and B&M’s have been particularly erratic in recent times.

But the business has ambitious plans to open more stores in both the UK and France. Also, despite the profits warning, the company still makes plenty of money. The shares now trade on a historic (FY24) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.4. This is very low by historical standards and below many of its peers.

Yet there are too many ‘red flags’ to make me want to invest in the company. With its focus on low-cost household essentials, it’s the sort of stock that should be doing better during these troubled times, and not one that’s issuing profit warnings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Nvidia stock 1 month ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

The Nvidia share price hasn't done well in 2025 so far, and this writer thinks investors considering the S&P 500…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£900 is enough to start investing in March!

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at an out-of-favour FTSE 100 stock that might be worth considering for someone who's ready to start…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 60% this month, is FTSE 250 stock John Wood Group worth a look?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE 250 stock John Wood Group has been crushed in recent weeks. Could this be a major opportunity for long-term…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE dividend stock to buy now and this is what it told me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith turns to AI to pick himself the best dividend stock in the market now and compares it to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: this well-known S&P 500 stock will outperform Rolls-Royce shares over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares could do well over the next five years. But Edward Sheldon sees more growth potential in this well-known…

Read more »

Value Shares

Should I buy IAG shares to capitalise on the global travel boom?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

IAG shares are performing well at the moment. But could there be better ways for Edward Sheldon to profit from…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing For Beginners

Hunting for cheap shares? Here’s 1 to consider and another I’m running from

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up one cheap share that's starting to undergo a major strategy shift but also points out another…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Diageo shares a year ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Diageo shares have been one of the FTSE 100’s worst performers over the last year. But the company’s competitive position…

Read more »