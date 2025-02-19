Member Login
I asked DeepSeek AI for the best UK stocks to buy! Here's what it said

DeepSeek has been causing shockwaves around the world of artificial intelligence, but can it pick UK stocks? Dr James Fox took a closer look.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

DeepSeek is a real force in artificial intelligence (AI). Its advancements took the stock market by surprise in January and, as it is one of the most advanced AI platforms available, I asked it to pick me the best UK stocks to buy.

Here’s what it said

DeepSeek AI identified several stocks it deems undervalued in the current market. Among the top picks was Associated British Foods, a diversified consumer staples company with a market capitalisation of £13.9bn. The platform noted that ABF’s relatively low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.5 times and significant potential for 34.8% price appreciation make it an attractive option for value investors. The company’s stable earnings from its Primark retail division and food businesses provide a solid foundation for growth, while its 2.2% dividend yield offers an appealing income stream.

Another standout recommendation is 3i Group (LSE:III), a private equity firm with a market cap of £40bn. The large language model noted that with a P/E ratio of 9.5 and 30.5% of possible appreciation, 3i Group presents a compelling investment case. The company’s diverse portfolio spanning healthcare, consumer goods, and business services positions it well for strong capital appreciation. Recent reports indicate robust performance, with 3i Group’s main asset, Action, maintaining impressive sales growth and earnings margins exceeding expectations.

For investors interested in the technology and communications sectors, DeepSeek suggests considering Herald Investment Trust. While specific financial reasoning was limited, DeepSeek liked the trust’s focus on smaller tech companies.

Rounding up, DeepSeek said that the combination of low P/E ratios and significant growth potential in companies like ABF and 3i Group suggests that the market may be undervaluing their future earnings potential.

Some food for thought

The P/E ratio and the average share price targets, which DeepSeek referenced, are great places to start when investigating whether a stock is a good buy. However, when assessing P/E ratios, it’s essential to compare them within the same industry, as what constitutes a good P/E for one sector may be poor for another. Likewise, growth is key. A P/E ratio of five, for example, could be attractive but misleading especially if earnings are heading in reverse — that’s not uncommon on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Having said this, I do believe 3i Group is an interesting opportunity. The company reported a 20% total return for the nine months to December 2024, with NAV per share increasing to 2,457p. Action, 3i’s major investment, continues to deliver exceptional results, with net sales and operating adjusted earnings up 22% and 29% in 2024. 

The company’s diverse portfolio and strategic focus on growth investments have contributed to solid earnings momentum. With a well-funded balance sheet, successful recent disposals, and new investments, 3i Group demonstrates resilience in challenging market conditions. The company’s consistent dividend growth and strong liquidity position further enhance its appeal to investors.

However, no investment comes without its risks. The company acknowledges an uncertain geopolitical environment and weak growth across much of Europe, which could impact portfolio performance. Nonetheless, I may consider this stock after further research. I must confess, I haven’t given it my full attention in recent years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

