Just £5 saved and invested a day in this FTSE 100 dividend gem could make £11,698 a year in passive income over time!

Despite a common belief to the contrary, even a small investment regularly made can result in big passive income from stock dividends over time.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividends paid by shares are the best way I have found to date of generating passive income. This is money made with minimal effort on my part. All I need to do is pick the right shares and then occasionally monitor how they are doing.

That said, the rewards from such investments can be spectacular over time. They can provide a much better standard of living than would otherwise be enjoyed. And they can allow for a comfortable early retirement too.

A prime passive income stock?

Commodities giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) has been in my core passive income portfolio for some years.

Its yield has varied over that period as this moves in opposite directions to a firm’s share price. Currently, it is giving an annual return of 6.7%. This is based on 2023’s 435 cents dividend – fixed at 341p – and the present £50.88 share price.

So, investors considering a £10,000 holding in the firm would make £670 in first-year dividends. Over 10 years on the same average yield this would rise to £6,700. And after 30 years on the same basis, this would increase to £20,100.

However, if the dividends were reinvested back into the stock – ‘dividend compounding’ — the passive income would be much higher.

Doing this on the same average 6.7% yield would generate £9,506 in dividends after 10 years, not £6,700. And after 30 years on the same basis, it would rise to £64,217 rather than £20,100.

With the £10,000 initial stake added in, the value of the Rio Tinto holding by then would be £74,217. This would pay an annual passive income of £4,973.

Making more from just £5 daily?

I think a common misconception is that a lot of start-up capital is required to generate life-changing passive income. This is not true.

Just saving the price of a cup of fancy coffee — £5 a day (£150 a month) – and investing it in Rio Tinto could make £7,824 in dividends after 10 years. This is based on the same average 6.7% yield (which is not guaranteed, of course) and dividend compounding as before.

And over 30 years on the same basis, this would increase to £120,450. Adding in the £150 a month deposits over the period and the total holding would be worth £174,600.

This would pay £11,698 a year in passive income by that point.

Is the core business healthy?

Rio Tinto’s H1 2024 results saw profit after tax jump 14% year on year to $5.808bn (£4.66bn). Underlying earnings rose 3% to $12.093bn and net cash generated from operating activities increased 1% to $7.956bn.

I think a principal risk to future earnings is renewed economic weakness in the world’s largest commodities importer, China.

However, December saw Rio Tinto underline its new strategy of investing for a stronger, more diversified and growing portfolio.

It targets major production increases in copper, iron ore, and lithium in the coming years. I think each of these should see strong demand from ongoing industrialisation and urbanisation.

And they are also likely to strongly benefit from the boom in energy transition projects in emerging and developing markets, in my view.

Consequently, if I did not already own the shares I would buy them today for their strong yield and growth prospects. I think they are worth investors considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

