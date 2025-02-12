Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 13% from its year high at £116.50 now, AstraZeneca’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £219.81

Down 13% from its year high at £116.50 now, AstraZeneca’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £219.81

AstraZeneca’s share price has dropped recently on concerns relating to its Chinese operation, but this may have left the shares very undervalued.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) share price remains significantly down from its 3 September 12-month traded high of £133.38.

Such a drop could signal that the pharmaceuticals giant is fundamentally worth less than it was before.

Or it could flag a major bargain to be had.

To find out which it is, I took a close look at the core business and its key valuations.

How does the business look?

Weighing on the share price recently has been the ongoing investigation into the firm’s Chinese operation. These include allegations of medical insurance fraud, illegal drug imports and personal information breaches. This remains a principal risk for the company, in my view.

However, its full-year 2024 results released on 6 February showed total revenue up 21% year on year to $54.073bn (£43.59bn). Its core earnings per share (EPS) were up 19% to $8.21.

The firm also delivered nine positive high-value Phase III studies in the year. This is the final stage before a treatment can gain regulatory approval to go to market. 

AstraZeneca now forecasts total revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage in 2025. It further projects that core EPS will rise by a low-double-digit percentage during that time.

Overall, it said that 2024 “marks the beginning of an unprecedented, catalyst-rich period for our company”. It added that it is “an important step on our Ambition 2030 journey to deliver $80bn total revenue by the end of the decade”.

Following these numbers, analysts forecast that its earnings will increase 16.97% a year to the end of 2027.

And it is earnings growth that ultimately powers a firm’s share price (and dividend) higher.

So, are the shares undervalued now?

I compare a stock’s key valuations with its peers as the first part of assessing the fairness of its current share price.

On the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), AstraZeneca is second lowest at 31.7, above Novo Nordisk at 27.6. The remainder of the peer group comprises Pfizer at 32.4, Eli Lilly at 74.7, and AbbVie at 78.7.

So, AstraZeneca looks very cheap on this measure.

The same is true of its price-to-book ratio of 5.5 against a competitor average of 34. And it is also the case for its 4.1 price-to-sales ratio compared to a 10.5 peer average.

The second part of my share price assessment looks at where a stock should be, based on future cash flow forecasts for a firm.

The resultant discounted cash flow analysis using other analysts’ figures and my own shows AstraZeneca shares are 47% undervalued.   

Therefore, the fair value of the stock is technically £219.81.

It may move lower or higher than this due to the vagaries of the market, of course. But the three key ratio undervaluations and the huge discount to the DCF-derived fair value confirm to me how cheap the stock looks now.

Will I buy more of the shares?

Any significant dip in AstraZeneca’s share price is too tempting for me to miss.

The company has ambitious growth targets, which I think it will hit. As a result, its earnings are likely to grow at least in line with analysts’ forecasts, in my view.

This in turn should drive its share price (and dividend) higher over time.

Consequently, I will be buying more of the stock very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How much would someone need to invest in the stock market to retire and live off passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some approaches and potential pitfalls of putting money in the stock market to try and retire early…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Growth Shares

This little-known technology company is now the 6th-largest business in the FTSE 100

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last few years, this under-the-radar technology business has quietly become one of the largest companies in the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Barratt Redrow shares spike 6% as profits forecasts hiked! Time to consider buying in?

| Royston Wild

Barratt shares are leading the FTSE 100 higher in midweek business. Is now the time to consider the housebuilder as…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

2 FTSE 250 stalwarts that could help if we enter a recession this summer

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a UK recession might be around the corner, but flags up a couple of FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, is this ‘forgotten’ FTSE growth share now in deep value territory?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hasn't paid much attention to Primark owner Associated British Foods lately. So he didn't realise the growth stock…

Read more »

Growth Shares

650p? Here’s what Wall Street’s forecasting for the BP share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why analysts have been busy updating their forecasts for the BP share price this week and adds…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Can a new menu save the day for Greggs shares?

| Mark Hartley

The Greggs share price was pummelled in early January but some brokers remain optimistic. Mark Hartley evaluates the baker’s prospects.

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Palantir appears to be the ‘new Nvidia’. Should I buy the stock for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

AI stock Palantir is generating enormous returns for investors at the moment. Should Edward Sheldon buy it for his Stocks…

Read more »