Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT which UK stocks Warren Buffett might look to buy. It suggested these 5 names

I asked ChatGPT which UK stocks Warren Buffett might look to buy. It suggested these 5 names

ChatGPT has some ideas about FTSE 100 stocks Warren Buffett might have been buying. But Stephen Wright thinks a closer look suggests otherwise.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This week, investors get to find out what Warren Buffett – or more specifically his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway – has been up to. Or at least, what they were buying and selling at the end of last year. 

However, the firm only has to disclose its US equities. With that in mind, I asked ChatGPT for some UK stocks that the Oracle of Omaha want to look at – and it had some interesting ideas.

5 UK stocks

The names it suggested are:

  1. Diageo (LSE:DGE
  2. Games Workshop
  3. Unilever
  4. Reckitt (LSE:RKT)
  5. Auto Trader

Of course, there’s no suggestion Mr B is actually buying them, this is just ChatGPT musing. But these are interesting ideas, although I think some are clearly non-starters. In 2022, Todd Combs – one of Berkshire Hathaway’s managers – set out three criteria Buffett uses in finding stock investments. 

One is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 15. A second is having a 90% chance of making more money five years from now, and a third is a 50% chance of growing at 7% a year.

Auto Trader, Games Workshop and Unilever look like terrific businesses to me, but they clearly don’t meet the first condition at the moment. So they’re out, leaving Diageo and Reckitt. 

Growth

I think both Diageo and Reckitt have a decent chance of meeting Buffett’s second condition. The chanes of them making more money five years from now looks pretty high in each case.

While Diageo’s latest trading results show a 1% decline in revenues, this is partly due to unfavourable foreign exchange rates. Adjusting for these, the firm’s starting to emerge from a challenging period.

The big threat at the moment is the possibility of tariffs weighing on its US sales and profits. And investors need to consider whether these are a long-term threat or a temporary negotiating tactic. 

With Reckitt, I think the company’s strong brands are a very important asset. These give it a strong position in emerging markets where demographic trends are relatively favourable. 

Compounding

The last condition is having a 50% chance of growing at 7%. This one’s a little complicated with Diageo – until recently the firm was guiding for medium-term revenue growth of 5-7%. 

Management has withdrawn this due to uncertainty around tariffs. But investors should also consider whether other potential threats – such as the rise of appetite-suppressing GLP-1 drugs – could also limit future growth.

With Reckitt, things are a little different. Its most powerful brands have been growing at 7% a year since 2018 and the company’s looking to divest some of its weaker divisions to focus on these.

The biggest ongoing threat is legal liabilities (and not just in its infant formula division). The firm’s had to deal with several differing sets of international regulations and standards and this is a source of risk.

Could Buffett be interested?

As I see it, both Diageo and Reckitt look borderline cases in terms of meeting Buffett’s criteria. Whether anyone at Berkshire Hathaway has any interest in them however’s another question.

Investors aren’t likely to find out the answer to these questions this week. But I’m always interested in what unusually talented investors are doing and I’ll be paying close attention over the next few days.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Diageo Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Auto Trader Group Plc, Diageo Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 14% today! Here’s one growth stock that Elon Musk likes

| James Beard

A UK growth stock has signed another contract with SpaceX. But does this mean it deserves a place in my…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the FTSE 100 would hit 10,000 this year. It’s feeling bullish!

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100's flying and Harvey Jones is feeling bullish. His obvious next step was to ask a chatbot where…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Near 52-week lows, are these FTSE 100 stocks now unmissable bargains?

| Paul Summers

Two FTSE 100 titans just can't stop falling in value. Paul Summers looks at whether investors should see this as…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Bill Ackman just loaded up on this top stock for his FTSE 100-listed fund

| Ben McPoland

The well-known hedge fund manager has announced a massive holding in this tech stock for his FTSE 100-listed investment trust.

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman has just made a huge bet on this S&P 500 growth stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Bill Ackman just bought 30m shares in this well-known S&P 500 company. He believes it’s currently trading well below its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

40 and no pension? Here’s what £400 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA could become

| Mark Hartley

It's never too late to start investing for retirement. Here's how regular contributions to a Stocks and Shares ISA could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BP share price jumps 8% as activist shake-up may loom — time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was delighted to see the BP share price jump on news that activist investor Elliott has taken a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are my ultra-high-yielding Legal & General shares going to jump in price after new US deal?

| Simon Watkins

Strong earnings growth forecasts should support my high-yielding Legal & General shares, with a further boost coming from a big…

Read more »