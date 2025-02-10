Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 value stocks that still look cheap despite the FTSE rally!

2 value stocks that still look cheap despite the FTSE rally!

Harvey Jones picks out two UK value stocks that still look nicely priced even as the UK index climbs. He thinks investors should exercise caution though.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE All-Share has been packed with exciting UK value stocks for years. And despite the index breaking new all-time highs, guess what? It still is!

The FTSE has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 14.5 times, compared to 27 times for the far pricier S&P 500. Many individual stocks look even cheaper than that.

Just because a stock index is rising doesn’t mean individual constituents are. Take Premier Inn and Beefeater owner Whitbread (LSE: WTB). While the FTSE All-Share’s up 15% over the last year, its shares have slumped 20%.

Can Whitbread shares fight back?

Whitbread looks nicely priced with a P/E of 13.5 times earnings. But is it a value trap? Could be.

Whitbread’s set to take a hit from the Budget, as employer’s National Insurance and Minimum Wage hikes drive up costs across the hospitality sector. Employers will struggle to pass the prices on to customers, as they’re struggling too. That may continue with inflation forecast to hit 3.7% later in the summer, according to the Bank of England.

Whitbread does have a big expansion opportunities in Germany where it’s pushing Premier Inn. There’s a problem though. The German economy’s struggling too.

Long term, Whitbread could be tempting. Its five-year expansion plan targets adjusted pre-tax profit of at least £300m and £2bn in shareholder distributions by 2030. The company also aims to increase its hotel room estate to 98,000 as part of a longer-term strategy to reach 125,000.

The shares have a solid trailing yield of 3.5%. The long-term outlook may appear promising, but I’d expect short-term volatility. Especially since Whitbread’s expansion plans may call for significant capital investment, which may hit profitability and cash flow. I think investors will find better value to consider elsewhere.

B&M European Value Retail is cheaper

At least Whitbread’s still in the FTSE 100. Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME) has tumbled into the FTSE 250 after a bad run. Its shares plunged 37% over the last 12 months.

Investors fled last June when the board skimped on profit guidance in a full-year 2025 trading statement that Shore Capital slammed as a “very backward looking update”.

They didn’t return even when the company reported on 4 November that group revenues for the six months to 28 September had climbed 4% to £2.64bn. The pace of growth had slowed markedly year-on-year.

Are investors being too sceptical? Possibly. B&M brought some post-Christmas cheer with a special dividend worth £151m in a trading update on 9 January. That followed a strong Q3. Nine-month revenues climbed 3.3% to £4.3bn. Yet the B&M share price continues to flounder.

With a P/E of just 8.5 times, value seekers might like to consider this one. Especially as the cost-of-living crisis drags on and consumers continue to hunt for bargains. B&M generates plenty of cash and is on track to open 73 stores this year. Interested investors should brace themselves for short-term volatility.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 670% in 2 years! This former penny share is skyrocketing on SpaceX contracts

| Ben McPoland

Shares of Filtronic (LON:FTC) were soaring to multi-year highs today after another contract win with SpaceX. Should I buy this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why is the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price up 10% today?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the reasons why the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price is the AIM 100’s best performer today.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

What do I need for a passive income of £100k a year?

| Cliff D'Arcy

How much would I need to invest to collect a very healthy yearly passive income on my retirement? Surprisingly, the…

Read more »

US Stock

£2k invested in Nvidia stock 2 years ago is now worth this boggling amount…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details how much unrealised profit an investor would have from buying Nvidia stock but is cautious about what…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

I asked ChatGPT to build the perfect passive income portfolio and here’s the result

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith turns to the world of AI to try and find out whether ChatGPT could build an investor a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 to invest? Here’s how the FTSE 100 could deliver a £2,040 passive income

| Royston Wild

Here are two ways that investors with a lump sum to spend could target a large passive income with FTSE…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could start investing in 2025 with just £1,000

| Ben McPoland

Planning to start investing in 2025? This writer highlights two very different stocks that might be worth considering for a…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT which UK stocks Warren Buffett might look to buy. It suggested these 5 names

| Stephen Wright

ChatGPT has some ideas about FTSE 100 stocks Warren Buffett might have been buying. But Stephen Wright thinks a closer…

Read more »