5 steps to start buying shares with £5 a day

In a handful of steps, our writer explains how someone new to the stock market could start buying shares for just a few pounds a day.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Must it be complicated or costly to start buying shares? No and no.

Here is how an investor could do it for just £5 a day, in five simple steps.

1. Learn about the stock market

The first move would be to get to grips with how the stock market works.

For example, when a company like Apple has big sales and profits, what does that mean for its valuation?

Learning about concepts like valuation, diversification and how to read company accounts is critical if someone who wants to start buying shares is serious about aiming to build wealth.

2. Decide how to invest

A second move is deciding an investment strategy.

This can be very simple. But I think having a plan is important, even if it changes along the way.

For example, what is the right balance between growth and income shares? What about UK versus foreign shares? How can an investor decide whether a share looks fairly priced or not?

3. Get ready to invest

A next step could be setting up an account that allows one to buy shares, and starting to transfer £5 a day into it.

Over just one year, that would add up to more than £1,800 so is more substantial than it may sound.

There are lots of options available and each investor is different, so I think it makes sense to check out different share-dealing accounts and Stocks and Shares ISAs before making a choice.

4. Construct a portfolio

With enough funds to diversify and a way to deal, it could be time to start buying shares – depending on what is available.

My own approach is to aim to buy shares in great companies that I understand at attractive prices. If none is available, an investor could simply let the £5 a day keep piling up until one is.

One of the shares I think new investors could consider is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

Its focus on retirement-linked financial services means it has a large and potentially lucrative target market. The firm’s brand and heritage help it to set itself apart from rivals and it has a large client base.

It is a solid dividend payer, currently offering an 8.3% yield. That means that £100 invested today (less than three weeks of saving £5 a day) would hopefully generate £8.30 annually in dividends.

The company announced last week that it plans to sell its US protection business and anticipates spending the equivalent of around 40% of its market capitalisation in the next three years on share buybacks and dividends.

One risk I perceive is overspending on share buybacks, hurting the overall business valuation. But I see Legal & General as a proven, well-run business and regard its commercial prospects favourably.

5. Staying the course

After an investor starts buying shares, what next?

I am a buy-and-hold investor. So I am happy to buy shares and hold them for the long term, unless the investment case changes substantially.

Doing that, and continuing to contribute £5 a day, even a new investor could hopefully lay the foundations for long-term wealth-building.