Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the share price falls after Q3 results, DCC is still my top FTSE 100 stock to buy

As the share price falls after Q3 results, DCC is still my top FTSE 100 stock to buy

As the DCC share price falls after an uninspiring trading update, Stephen Wright still sees an opportunity to add to his investment. 

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The DCC (LSE:DCC) share price is falling this morning (5 February) after an uninspiring update. But I hold the stock and it’s also at the top of my list of FTSE 100 shares to snap up imminently assuming the price stays low.

The firm is looking to divest its Healthcare and Technology operations, leaving the Energy division behind. And for the time being, this is probably more important than the latest set of trading results. 

No surprises

According to DCC’s management, trading during the last three months of 2024 was broadly in line with the previous year. Slight growth in operating profits was offset by foreign exchange rates.

The Energy division produced good growth in operating profits. And management reported a strong pipeline of acquisition opportunities going forward to maintain this momentum.

This is arguably the most important bit of the business for long-term investors to pay attention to. It’s the part that the company is planning on retaining, so the latest results are reasonably encouraging.

In the short term though, it’s probably the Healthcare business and the Technology unit that are more important. These are the operations the firm is looking to divest. 

A potential buyer might be able to boost returns through synergies or economies of scale, but strong results from these subsidiaries probably helps DCC’s chances of achieving a good price for them.

The latest update reported a steady performance in Healthcare and a slight decline in Technology. In the context of a largely flat previous six months, I think this is mostly unremarkable.

Divestitures

The big question for investors though, is around the planned divestitures and how things are progressing on this front. And the latest update doesn’t have much to say on this front. 

DCC reported that the process of divesting the Healthcare division is progressing in line with expectations. And the intention is still to complete this in 2025.

There’s a lot at stake here for investors. DCC has announced that the state of its balance sheet means it’s set to return the proceeds to shareholders via dividends – and this could be significant. 

Analysts estimate the Healthcare and Technology subsidiaries together could be worth around £2.1bn. If the firm can achieve this, around 38% of the current market cap could come back to investors.

That would leave the Energy business, which has been the source of the recent growth and accounts for 80% of the company’s operating profits. At the current prices, this could be good value.

Obviously, the risk for investors is that DCC might not be able to achieve the prices analysts are anticipating. And the latest results from the Healthcare and Technology units probably increase this.

Top of my list

I still think the overall business is worth more than the current market cap. So with the company looking to divest some of its operations to realise this, I’m still looking to buy DCC shares.

The latest trading statement doesn’t do anything to change this. A stronger performance from the divisions it’s looking to sell would be welcome, but this is still my top FTSE 100 pick.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Dcc Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how £320 could put a stock market beginner on the path to riches this February

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone with a few hundred pounds and no stock market experience could start building a portfolio…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

GSK shares leap 5% as results top forecasts and guidance is upgraded! Can they keep rising?

| Royston Wild

Strong full-year trading and an improving outlook have propelled GSK's share price higher, as Royston Wild explains.

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA – and here it is!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones called on artificial intelligence to help him decide where to invest this year's Stocks and Shares ISA allowance.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Diageo share price could be a long-term bargain. But is it?

| Christopher Ruane

This shareholder reckons a strong brand portfolio could mean the Diageo share price turns out to be a bargain. So…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have been the FTSE 100’s biggest success story in recent years, driving the index higher. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT what advice it would give Warren Buffett. Here’s what it said

| Mark Hartley

Warren Buffett is the last person on Earth that needs help from AI but Mark Hartley couldn't resist finding out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why a P/E ratio of 424 doesn’t (necessarily) make Palantir shares overvalued

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright turns to mountaineering and Warren Buffett to figure out how to value shares in an AI company that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Do Barclays’ tech woes highlight a growing risk for bank shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Barclays' recent IT problems aren't just a short-term worry for customers. They also underline a long-term concern about UK bank…

Read more »