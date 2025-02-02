Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What on earth is going on with Nvidia stock?

What on earth is going on with Nvidia stock?

DeekSeek sent shockwaves through the tech-focused NASDAQ on 27 January, causing a $600bn selloff in Nvidia stock. Dr James Fox explores.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has become a rollercoaster emblematic of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom’s euphoria and existential growing pains. Once the darling of the chip and processor world, its shares plummeted 16% in a single day in 27 January, wiping $600bn off its market value.

AI dominance built on GPUs and ecosystem lock-in

Nvidia commands over 80% of the enterprise AI chip market, thanks to graphics processing units (GPUs). These chips excel at the parallel computations required for machine learning. As such, Nvidia’s hardware underpins everything from ChatGPT to autonomous vehicles, with staggering performance improvements. The new GeForce RTX 5090 GPU boasts 3,352trn AI operations per second. Crucially, Nvidia has built an ecosystem moat through software like CUDA and platforms such as Omniverse for synthetic data generation, making switching costs prohibitive for many clients.

The company’s CES 2025 announcements underscored its ambition to also dominate emerging AI frontiers. This includes the Cosmos platform to bring ”ChatGPT moments” to robotics and self-driving cars through integrated environment-aware systems and the all-important agentic AI — this lets developers create autonomous bots for tasks from fraud detection to inventory management.

A $600bn reality check

Nvidia’s January crash wasn’t about fundamentals but a market panic triggered by Chinese startup DeepSeek. The claim of achieving comparable AI performance with radically more cost-efficient models suggested the segment might need fewer Nvidia chips long term. This exposed three vulnerabilities:

  • Cloud vs Edge Shift: As companies like DeepSeek optimise for localised AI (addressing privacy and latency concerns), demand growth for data centre GPUs could slow.
  • Geopolitical risks: With 25% of revenue from China, Nvidia may see more US export restrictions as a result of DeepSeek. Likewise, there may be a crackdown on backdoor shipments — interestingly, 20% of sales come from the small city-state of Singapore.
  • Valuation vertigo: Even post-crash, Nvidia trades at 35 times forward earnings — that’s high for hardware.

The bull vs bear battleground

Several Wall Street analysts have reiterated their bullish positions on Nvidia following the DeepSeek-engendered selloff. However, there’s a host of things to consider that haven’t become entirely clear yet. This dependents on the validity of the Chinese claims that the DeepSeek model was made with older chips and for just $5.6m — 2% of the average cost in the West.

The bottom line on Nvidia

Nvidia remains the AI infrastructure king, but its crown is heavier. The stock’s volatility reflects a market reconciling revolutionary potential with certain realities. At current prices and given the DeepSeek upheaval, Nvidia offers neither the margin of safety of value stocks nor the hypergrowth certainty of 2023. However, for those believing AI’s “iPhone moment” remains ahead, dips like this could prove buying opportunities.

Personally, I’m waiting to hear more about the DeepSeek model before considering buying more Nvidia stock. With accusations of stolen data and concerns about its cost claims, there could be more to this story.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

