Here’s how I’m trying to build an ISA that gives me £5,000 passive income each month

All portfolios can generate a passive income. However, unless there’s a fairly substantial amount of money in the pot, it’s not likely to be a life-changing passive income. In fact, the average size of a Stocks and Shares ISA in the UK is £9,000, enough to generate around £450 annually, or just less than £40 a month.

This alone tells us that in order to earn £5,000 a month in passive income, I’ll need a pot of money worth at least 100 times more than the average size of a UK Stocks and Shares ISA. To be precise, assuming a 5% dividend yield, I’d aim for £1.2m invested to earn £60,000 a year, or £5,000 a month.

What’s more, an ISA income’s tax-free. As such, a £60,000 ISA income is the equivalent of a £90,000 taxable salary.

Consistency’s key

I imagine I may have lost some readers’ interest when I noted that an investor would need £1.2m in an ISA to generate the stated passive income. However, the path to £1.2m’s a bit more simple and more achievable that many people would anticipate. The answer lies in consistent contributions to an ISA and a research-driven investment strategy.

And by constantly contributing and registering modest returns year after year, I can benefit from compound returns. Over time, this steady growth can significantly amplify wealth, turning small gains into substantial long-term rewards.

So let’s do the maths. If I were to invest £500 a month over 30 years and achieve 10.3% growth in my investments every year, I’d have £1.2m at the end of the period. Obviously, the stronger the investment and the longer the period, the more I’d have.

The building blocks

Of course, all of this is hypothetical without a real investment. And if I were starting afresh today building towards £1.2m, I’d first look to achieve some diversification. And a great way to do this is through an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

One stock I’ve bought for my daughter’s Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LSE:EWI). This Baillie Gifford-operated trust focuses on growth-oriented companies, initially targeting those with market-caps under $5bn, now expanded to $25bn. I find its portfolio fascinating, albeit a risky, with SpaceX as the largest holding at 12.3%, followed by PsiQuantum and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

What excites me most is Edinburgh Worldwide’s exposure to cutting-edge sectors like space exploration and quantum computing. However, I’m well aware of the risks involved. Many of these early-stage companies, despite their potential, have limited public financial data. The trust’s performance has been volatile, with a 24% share price return in 2024, but a -33.5% return over three years.

Despite recent challenges, I’m drawn to the ETF’s long-term growth potential. Its focus on innovative companies at the forefront of technological transformation aligns with my investment strategy, and its diversification provides some relief in a sector where many company’s fail. The trust’s current discount to NAV of 4.9% also makes for an attractive entry point.

However, investors should be wary of this ETF’s volatility. Big brother ETF Scottish Mortgage would be a more sensible option to consider for low-risk investors.