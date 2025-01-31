Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I think now is the perfect time to consider buying high-yield FTSE dividend shares like Aviva

I think now is the perfect time to consider buying high-yield FTSE dividend shares like Aviva

Harvey Jones has been loading up on FTSE 100 dividend shares over the last year or so, waiting for them to swing back into fashion. There’s one he’s missed though.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After years of being overlooked, UK dividend shares are starting to look like unmissable bargains, to my eyes. 

Investors have shunned the FTSE 100 as they chase high-flying US tech stocks, but that dynamic could be about to shift. With interest rates expected to fall this year and next, high-yielding dividend stocks may steadily regain their appeal.

Lately, investors have preferred the safety of cash and bonds. These have offered more attractive returns due to rising interest rates, with little or no capital risk. 

However, as further UK interest rate cuts loom, the yields on these fixed-income investments may shrink, making dividend stocks more compelling.

Aviva shares have outperformed their peers lately

At the same time, the US stock market, particularly its tech-heavy Nasdaq, has surged to record highs. But as Wall Street works out what to make of shock Chinese AI entrant DeepSeek, that may change. We’ll see. Investors haven’t fully absorbed that shock yet.

But with S&P 500 valuations stretched, we could see a shift back towards unloved and undervalued UK stocks. The FTSE 100, with its rollcall of steady dividend payers, may finally get the recognition it deserves.

FTSE insurers have struggled lately, but there’s one notable exception. Insurer and asset manager Aviva (LSE: AV). Its shares have climbed 18% over the last year. Over five years, they’re up more than 30% (with dividends on top). Despite these gains, they look reasonably valued.

The Aviva share price trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than 14, slightly below the FTSE 100 average of around 15. That’s not dirt cheap, but it’s pretty good for a company with a strong market position and solid financials.

It currently offers a trailing yield of 6.5%, but analysts forecast this will rise to 6.9% in 2025 and an impressive 7.4% in 2026. 

Naturally, there are risks. Forecast dividend cover’s thin at just 1.4. While not dangerously low, it I’d like a bigger cushion against potential earnings fluctuations. Aviva’s financial strength reassures me. Its Solvency II shareholder cover ratio stands at a robust 195%, reflecting a strong balance sheet and capital position.

Worth considering as a long-term hold?

The company’s Q3 2024 results, published on 14 November, showed general insurance premiums surging 15% to £9.1bn. Wealth net flows also increased 21% to £7.7bn, reflecting strong demand for Aviva’s investment products. 

Importantly, the company’s operating profit’s on track to hit £2bn in 2026, reinforcing its long-term growth potential.

The share price could retreat in the short term. Aviva operates in a mature and competitive market at a difficult time. Consumers are struggling and this could hit insurance premiums. Stock market volatility could punish its asset management arm.

So I wouldn’t expect wonders. Any investor considering Aviva should only buy with the aim of holding for years, and ideally decades, to give their dividends time to compound and grow.

I don’t hold Aviva and won’t buy it. That’s purely because I already have a big stake in two FTSE 100 rivals, Legal & General Group and Phoenix Group Holdings. Both have trailed Aviva badly since I bought them. I’m crossing my fingers they’ll put that right.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares jumped almost 15% in January. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was delighted to see Scottish Mortgage shares end January notably higher despite all the fuss about cheap Chinese…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

ISA millionaires love Legal & General shares – and so do I!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was pleased to learn that Legal & General shares are top of the pops among ISA millionaires. Better…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Can the chancellor’s growth plans send these stocks soaring?

| Stephen Wright

Expanding Heathrow and building a new cancer hospital are on the chancellor’s agenda. But which stocks could be set to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are some of my top FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider buying in 2025

| Alan Oscroft

Forecasts suggest the payout from Footsie dividend stocks in 2025 could be very close to the all-time record set back…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the up-to-date dividend forecast for Glencore shares to 2026

| Royston Wild

Dividend yields on Glencore shares match the FTSE 100 average in 2025 before soaring past it next year. Is it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With an average 10.2% dividend yield, here are 2 dividend shares to consider for an ISA passive income of £1,530!

| Royston Wild

Stocks and Shares ISA investors may be able to generate a four-figure annual income by considering these UK dividend shares.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: January’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

What does the latest analysts’ take on the Lloyds share price mean for investors?

| Alan Oscroft

City brokers have been bullish about the Lloyds Banking Group share price for the past few years. But that might…

Read more »