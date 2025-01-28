Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 investments that could send my Stocks & Shares ISA surging in February

2 investments that could send my Stocks & Shares ISA surging in February

It’s earnings season and lots of companies will be reporting their quarterly or full-year results in February. How can my Stocks and Shares ISA benefit?

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market typically shows more volatility during earnings season. This is when we really get to see how well a company is performing and if a stock outperforms analysts’s expectations, it can make quick gains. As such, my Stocks and Shares ISA can see disproportionately strong returns during the season — and that season has just got started. So, here are two companies that are reporting in February that could send my portfolio surging.

This bank looks cheap

Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) stock looks cheap. The FTSE 100 stock trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.1 times, indicating a 35% discount compared to its global financial peers. Current forecasts suggests that annual earnings growth will average 12.1% over the next three to five years. This results in a compelling price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67. No wonder CEO Bill Winters was questioned on the stock’s valuation at Davos last week.

Moreover, banking stocks have delivered very strong earnings reports so far this season. And with Winters noting that they operate in the same global market as its peers, the upcoming Q4 and full-year results may be an opportunity to rectify this valuation gap. Standard Chartered is due to report on 21 February with analysts pointing to earnings around $1.49 per share.

A key risk for investing in Standard Chartered is its exposure to emerging markets, particularly in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. While these regions offer growth opportunities, they also expose the bank to heightened geopolitical tensions, regulatory uncertainties, and currency fluctuations. In some respects, the unique selling point is also the biggest risk.

This is a stock I’m following closely and may add to my portfolio.

An undervalued tech stock

Many US-listed technology stocks are starting to look a little expensive, but Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) looks attractively priced at 32 times forward earnings and a PEG ratio of 0.87. This PEG ratio is a considerable 54% discount to the information technology sector average.

This data-driven marketing technology company, which helps businesses optimise customer engagement through advanced analytics and artificial intelligence is also reporting Q4 results on 21 February. The firm has forecasted a huge 39%-41% increase in sales for the quarter, and full-year revenue of $984.1-$988.1m. Positively, all analysts covering the stock have increased their expectations over the past 90 days. Positive ‘revisions’ to analysts’s forecasts are often a great sign.

However, some analysts have highlighted that there may be a downturn in political spending — an important revenue driver — following the US election. That’s something to keep an eye on. Nonetheless, I’m buoyed by the longer-term forecast, with the P/E ratio falling to 14.3 times for 2027. This is based on current estimates, with earnings growing by around 38% annually over the medium term.

I already own this stock, but I’m currently down 10%. I may consider buying more.

A word of caution

While earnings season can be a period where outsized returns are realised, if a company missed expectations, the stock can move in the other direction. Even a beat on earnings but an underwhelming forecast from management can spook the market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Looking for dividend growth? 3 top passive income shares to consider today

| Royston Wild

These three passive income shares could deliver market-beating dividends in 2025 and beyond so may be worth considering. Here's why.

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: January’s lower-risk, higher-yield Share Advisor recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A top investment trust to consider for a possible £17k+ second income EVERY YEAR!

| Royston Wild

Building a well diversified portfolio can, over time, deliver a monumental second income in retirement. Here's how.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: the Burberry share price could climb in 2025

| Alan Oscroft

Market sentiment is getting behind Burberry, as a Q3 update has helped the share price double since the lows of…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why FTSE investment trusts holding Nvidia and AI stocks got smashed today

| Ben McPoland

FTSE funds with investments in AI stocks like Nvidia faced significant turbulence today, triggered by a little-known Chinese start-up.

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock that could benefit from weaker sterling

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at a FTSE 250 stock that,given its sizeable offshore earnings in mainland Europe, might see…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

3 of my favourite FTSE 100 bargain shares for February!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with brilliant value shares even after last year's solid gains. Here are three that have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

ChatGPT loves Greggs shares! Yet there’s a problem

| Harvey Jones

When Harvey Jones asked an AI chatbot to name a top FTSE 250 growth stock, it pointed him towards Greggs…

Read more »