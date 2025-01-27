Member Login
£10,000 invested in BAE Systems shares at the start of this year is now worth…

BAE Systems shares underperformed last year as investors baulked at their pricey valuation. Harvey Jones says it looks like they’ve started to take off this year.

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Am I the only investor losing money on BAE Systems (LSE: BA) shares? Sometimes it feels like it. The FTSE 100 defence and aerospace manufacturer has had a brilliant run, its shares almost doubling over the last five years (plus dividends on top). Yet after buying them in March and May this year, I quickly found myself sitting on a double-digit loss. 

I managed to buy one of the UK’s most prized growth stocks just as it lost momentum, something I generally try to avoid. Yet in the longer run, I remain optimistic. I plan to hold BAE Systems for years – and ideally decades – so short-term setbacks like this ultimately mean little.

This FTSE 100 growth stock’s fighting back

The BAE Systems share price has climbed on the back of today’s geopolitical uncertainty, as governments ramp up their defence budgets. Need I mention Ukraine, the Middle East, Taiwan?

US President Donald Trump’s putting pressure on NATO members to spend more on their militaries, which should further boost defence spend.

BAE Systems has been lifted by a string of significant contract wins, filling out its already impressive order book. The Tempest fighter jet programme, a collaborative effort between the UK, Italy and Japan, is a biggie. The company’s global footprint also covers the US, Saudi Arabia, and Australia.

The board now expects to hit its upgraded underlying operating earnings growth target of 12-14% this year, pushing last year’s £2.7bn figure beyond £3bn. Debt’s under control. Plus it’s moving into potentially lucrative new areas, such as cyber security as countries look to protect their digital infrastructure.

Yet even defensive stocks can be volatile. If Trump drives through a peace deal in Ukraine, or global tensions ease in some unforeseeable way, the sector could lose some of its shine.

Also there’s a pretty fair chance NATO members won’t spend enough to please Trump. We’re all tight for cash now. Alternatively, a strong pound could hit the value of overseas revenues, knocking profits in sterling terms. I don’t feel that’s a huge risk right now.

The valuation’s a tad high

I think the main reason BAE Systems fell on my watch is that the shares simply became too expensive, trading at around 22 times earnings. Today, they’re a little cheaper at 19.5 times. That’s not excessively expensive, but it’s not a bargain either.

The sad fact is that buying BAE Systems shares is a bet on bad news. I’d happily see my shares tank as the world embraced love, peace and harmony, but I can’t see it happening in my lifetime.

In fact, they’re on the march again. The BAE System share price has climbed 7.4% so far in 2025. Somebody who invested £10,000 at the start of January would have £10,740 today. Over 12 months, they’re up 5%.

My loss is narrowing but what happens next depends on events. Big, deadly, global events. I’ll hold onto my shares through thick and thin. Unless human nature radically changes – and there’s little sign of that – I can’t see this stock going out of fashion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

