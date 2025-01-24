Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the reason my 1-year old has a SIPP

Here’s the reason my 1-year old has a SIPP

Many Britons have turned to SIPPs — Self-Invested Personal Pensions — to boost their retirement income. Dr James Fox says it’s never too early to start.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) can be started at any stage of life — even for a baby. For the 2024/25 tax year, the Junior SIPP allowance is £3,600, which includes government tax relief. As such, contributions of up to £2,880 annually can be made, with the government adding £720 in pension tax relief. This makes it an attractive option for long-term savings.

Why start so young?

Starting a pension early harnesses the power of compounding, where investments grow exponentially over time as returns generate further returns. The earlier contributions begin, the more time there is for this effect to amplify savings. This means even modest early investments become highly valuable later. Additionally, the minimum age to access a pension will rise to 57 in 2028. Younger savers will have an extraordinarily long period of time to build wealth. By starting early, individuals can build a more substantial pot, ensuring a comfortable retirement and taking full advantage of the extended investment period before accessing their pension.

Let’s do the maths

With a possible 57 years of growth — or maybe longer given the direction of retirement ages — a SIPP could become a massive pot of money. In fact, £3,600 a year would compound to £1.2m with 5% annualised growth, £11m at 10%, and £127.3m at 15%. It goes without saying but there’s a huge disparity in end figures based on the annualised growth rate. That’s simply the way compounding works and it’s a reminder as to how investing, even in simple index-trackers, can help build wealth faster than with savings accounts.

Moreover, we need to recognise that the portfolio growth appears to accelerate in the later years. This can be seen in the below graph where we see the growth of £3,600 at 10% annualised.

Thecalculatorsite.com

Fuel for thought

My daughter’s SIPP hasn’t grown as fast as her ISA — which has seen about 60% growth over 12 months. One reason for that is that Hargreaves Lansdown offers fee-free trading on Junior ISAs, but not on SIPPs. In turn, given the relatively small figures involved in the SIPP, I have typically preferred investing in trusts and funds rather than individual stocks to gain diversification.

One of those stocks is growth-focused trust Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LSE:EWI), operated by Baillie Gifford — which also runs the better known Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust.

While this fund offers diversification, its investment strategy is inherently rather risky. That’s because it aims to invest in entrepreneurial companies before they’re anywhere near maturity. In fact, the trust’s policy was to make the first investment in companies only with a market cap below $5bn. That was actually raised last month to $25bn.

Interestingly, SpaceX represents a whopping 12.3% of the portfolio, which may actually present some concentration risk. That’s followed by another unlisted company, PsiQuantum, at 7.5%. With almost 20% of invested assets wrapped up in these two unlisted pre-profit companies, I appreciate why some investors will be hesitant.

However, Baillie Gifford has a great reputation for picking the next big winners and I’m personally very bullish on SpaceX and quantum stocks in the long run. I believe it will be a bumpy ride, but that’s fine when you’ve got 57 years for maturation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The genie’s out the bottle! After the US invests $500bn, are Warren Buffett’s AI fears warranted?

| Mark Hartley

The new Trump administration's going full speed ahead with AI development, bringing to light fears Warren Buffett highlighted almost a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Burberry share price soars 15% after today’s results – is there more to come?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by the stellar performance of the Burberry share price this morning. This puts the lid on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £5,000 in UK shares, how much passive income could an investor expect?

| Mark Hartley

A big question for UK investors is how much to pump into shares with the aim of achieving meaningful passive…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Greggs shares have tanked over the last 6 months and a broker says it’s time to sell

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A City brokerage firm believes that Greggs shares could fall another 17% from here. Should investors give the stock a…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Have I called the BP share price completely wrong?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken advantage of the slump in the BP share price to pile into this FTSE 100 oil…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it game over for the Legal & General share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Legal & General share price has suffered yet another false dawn, and Harvey Jones is having his doubts. Is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: our latest Hidden Winners ‘sell’ recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Here at The Motley Fool, we don’t hide the fact that ‘selling’ is part of the investment equation.

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in National Grid shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Shares in National Grid look like a steady choice. But Stephen Wright thinks the firm’s growth prospects might be better…

Read more »