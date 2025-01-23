Member Login
The Associated British Foods (ABF) share price dips after guidance cut. Time to buy?

Even the country’s cut-price clothing stores are feeling the pinch, as the Associated British Foods’ share price weakness shows.

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Associated British Foods (LSE: ABF) just lowered its Primark growth forecasts, and the share price dropped a few percentage points in early trading. In its 23 January update, the company posted a 0.5% rise in revenue for the 16 weeks to 4 January, at constant currency. At actual currency rates, it fell 2.2%.

Revenue in the period was split 50/50 between the firm’s Primark fashion/lifestyle retail arm and its food-related businesses.

Eyes on Primark

Primark saw a 2% total sales rise in the period. Like-for-like sales, however, fell by 1.9%. Sales were backed by “good growth across our key growth markets, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Central and Eastern Europe and the US.” Though like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland grew over Christmas, the full period saw a decline.

According to Kantar data, Primark’s market share dipped a little to 6.8%, which still seems healthy.

The update added: “Trading activity within elements of our shopper base was weak as a result of cautious consumer sentiment and a lack of seasonal purchasing catalyst given the mild autumn weather“.

That led the board to downgrade its full-year guidance for Primark, now expecting “low-single digit sales growth in 2025“. Adjusted operating profit margins should remain about the same.

Sentiment

The Associated British Foods share price is down 13% in 12 months, and 27% over five years, which doesn’t surprise me. I’d expect retail stocks like this to follow the general economy, though with ABF I see defensive strength. Doesn’t that mean this could be a good time to consider buying?

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have both cut their ratings on the stock in the past week. So the share price is down, the company has lowered its full-year guidance, and we have analysts turning bearish. That combination makes me think this could be a stock for contrarian investors to consider. At least, those who look past the short term, as I think the short term could remain sticky.

Valuation

Forecasts suggest an earnings fall this year, for a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.5. Net debt of over £2bn complicates things a bit. But the City expects it to stay fairly constant. And with its market-cap of £14bn, I just don’t see the company struggling with debt.

If the forecasts are right, earnings should start to climb again from 2026 — hopefully in line with an economic recovery. That means we could see the P/E drop as low as 8.5 by 2027. The economy’s the biggest unknown and I see it as the main threat to the ABF share price.

Brokers expect the dividend to climb 25% between 2024 and 2027, with a current forward yield of 3.3%.

Food (and clothing) for thought

Agriculture, sugar production and the other food businesses really aren’t my kind of things. So I’m unlikely to buy Associated British Foods, even though I think I see good long-term value.

But for investors who like the safety of essentials like food, and also want to get into into cut-price clothing and homewares, ABS is surely one to consider.

Interim results are due on 29 April.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

