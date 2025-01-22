Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this the best FTSE commodity stock for me to buy to profit from the energy transition?

Is this the best FTSE commodity stock for me to buy to profit from the energy transition?

This FTSE 100 commodity giant looks to me to be in a prime position to benefit from the energy transition, which could drive its share price much higher.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Renewable energies concept collage

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 commodity giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) is down 13% from its 20 May 12-month traded high of £58.51. I already own shares in the firm but am considering buying more based on the ongoing energy transition.

I believe the shift to net-zero emissions may take longer than many think. But the move looks to have developed an unstoppable momentum, which I believe is a good thing. And without wishing to be mercenary about something so important — if I can make a profit from this, all the better.

What’s the investment rationale?

Wind, solar, water, and geothermal clean energy sources require huge quantities of metals to be turned into power.

For example, a single offshore wind farm requires six times more steel per megawatt of power generated than traditional thermal coal plants, according to HSBC. Copper and lithium are also used extensively in each of these clean energy sectors.

The International Energy Agency estimates that to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the world will need to triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030.

This indicates to me that a dramatic scaling up in the production of these key commodities is on the cards.

Where does this firm fit in?

Rio Tinto targets significant output increases in iron ore (used in steel), copper and lithium in the coming years.

Specifically, it aims to increase its iron ore production by 5m tons annually to the end of 2025. Currently, it is around an average of 323m-328m tons a year.

It also targets a rise in its annual copper output by the same point to 780,000-850,000 tons from 660,000-720,000 tons. By 2030, it targets 1,000,000 tons a year of production.

And the firm now controls the world’s largest lithium resource base following its 9 October $6.7bn purchase of Arcadium Lithium.

How undervalued are the shares?

This deal – and its huge presence in iron ore and copper – makes Rio Tinto a global leader in energy transition commodities.

A risk in the stock is that the energy transition significantly slows for some reason. This would delay the benefits of the investments it has made to that end.

However, analysts forecast it will generate a return on equity of 16.8% by the end of 2027.

The key question for me now is whether the shares look undervalued as well.

On the price-to-earnings ratio of stock valuation, they trade at just 9.1 compared to a competitor average of 18.1. So they look very cheap on this basis.

The same is true of its 1.8 price-to-book ratio valuation against its peer group’s average of 2.7. This is also the case on the price-to-sales ratio, where it trades at 1.8 compared to a 2.1 competitor average.

A discounted cash flow analysis shows the stock is 30% undervalued at its present £50.95 price. So its fair value is technically £72.79, although market unpredictability may push it lower or higher.

Will I buy more shares?

Given its presence in energy transition commodities and its undervaluation, I think it is at least one of the best stocks in the sector.

It also offers a high yield of 6.7% right now, compared to the FTSE 100 average return of just 3.6%.

Consequently, I will be buying more shares in the firm very shortly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Anywhere under £45.27, GSK’s share price looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price has been pressured recently from several negative events, but this may leave a bargain to be had.…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Worried about UK stagflation? Consider buying dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

If the economy sees a period of low growth, along with stubborn inflation and unemployment, dividend shares could be the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that could surge under the Donald Trump presidency

| Dr. James Fox

The new US President says he'll take the US economy to new heights, and there are plenty of companies that…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares could keep beating the FTSE 100!

| Royston Wild

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares have provided huge returns over the last decade. Can they keep outperforming the Footsie?

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy in January [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for Nvidia shares through to 2026!

| Royston Wild

Demand for Nvidia shares has soared as investors eye up US growth stocks. Royston Wild looks at the chipmaker's earnings…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Down 30% in 3 months, is the Taylor Wimpey share price too cheap for me to ignore?

| Roland Head

Taylor Wimpey’s share price has plummeted since September and the stock now yields 8%. Should our writer buy the shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for a correction in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

This writer wonders whether the blue-chip US index is ready for a stumble, with one popular S&P 500 share up…

Read more »