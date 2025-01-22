Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how £300 could set a stock market beginner on the path to riches in 2025!

Here’s how £300 could set a stock market beginner on the path to riches in 2025!

Christopher Ruane digs into some practical details to explain how someone could start investing in the stock market with just a few hundred pounds.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of people dream of making money in the stock market but do not even make the first step of buying shares.

There may be reasons for that, such as thinking they need more expertise about money before they start investing. But, as the saying goes, you’ve got to be in it to win it.

In fact, it’s not necessary to have a lot of money before getting into the stock market.

On the other hand, I do think understanding how it works is important. But in this day and age, it’s easier than ever to learn about important concepts like valuation and building a diversified portfolio even on a limited budget.

With just £300 to start, here’s how a stock market beginner could start to build serious wealth.

Living in the real world — not the fantasy one

Let me clear. I’m not suggesting that a few hundred pounds can miraculously turn into millions.

But there are, as I see it, four key variables that determine how much wealth someone builds in the stock market. Let’s look at each in turn.

Variable one: how much you invest

First is the amount of capital invested. All other things being equal, you’ll make (or lose) twice as much money investing £600 as with £300 and twice as much again with £1,200, not £600.

Everyone’s financial situation is different. But while it’s possible to start investing with, say, £300, building wealth would likely happen quicker if an investor continued to contribute regularly.

Variable two: investing over the long term

Time can be the smart investor’s friend.

For example, £300 compounded at 8% annually would be £648 after one decade, nearly £1,400 after two decades, and over £3k after three decades.

Variable three: minimising fees and costs

A sometimes overlooked factor when investing is how small-seeming fees and charges can chip away at a portfolio over time.

With £300 to invest initially, that could be especially true if an investor gets stung by minimum charges.

So it makes sense to compare different share-dealing accounts and Stocks and Shares ISA to find what suits one’s own needs best.

Variable four: buying great shares at attractive prices

Of course, a critical factor in all this is what shares an investor buys.

To illustrate my approach let’s discuss one share I think stock market beginners should consider: Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

It has a lot of what I look for when investing.

Large target market? Tick. Competitive advantage due to things like a strong brand, proven model, and large customer base? Tick. Recent history of profitability? Yes.

It is also a generous dividend payer, with a yield of 8.9%. That means that for every £100 invested today, hopefully an investor would receive around £8.90 in dividends annually.

In fact, it could be more, as the FTSE 100 firm plans to keep raising its dividend per share annually. But one common mistake stock market novices make is not taking risks seriously enough – and dividends are never guaranteed.

If a stock market crash leads policyholders to cash in, Legal & General could cut its dividend, as it did during the 2008 financial crisis.

Still, I plan to keep holding my shares in the firm.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How much an investor would need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn a £16,000 yearly income 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones works out how much an investor needs inside a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a high and…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How much would someone need to invest in UK shares to earn a £2,000 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to target several thousand pounds of passive income monthly by buying blue-chip dividend shares? Yes -- and…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Can Nvidia stock really merit its current valuation?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has been on a tear, to put it mildly. This writer thinks that can be justified -- and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares halve in value this year – or double?

| Christopher Ruane

After another incredible 12 months for Rolls-Royce shares, Christopher Ruane considers whether the coming year could be even better --…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares that could soar while Donald Trump is US President

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland thinks these FTSE 250 shares look well-positioned to benefit under a Trump administration due to tax cuts and…

Read more »

Market Movers

Why the Netflix share price surged 14% after the market closed

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over why the Netflix share price has rocketed higher and explains why he's optimistic about the direction…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how an investor could target £550 of passive income a month

| Ben McPoland

This writer shows how a respectable passive income stream can accumulate from pretty modest beginnings inside a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares for 2025 and 2026!

| Royston Wild

The dividend yield on Lloyds shares continues to comfortably beat the FTSE 100 average. But are future payouts in jeopardy?

Read more »