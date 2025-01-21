Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the growth forecast for Nvidia shares through to 2026!

Here’s the growth forecast for Nvidia shares through to 2026!

Demand for Nvidia shares has soared as investors eye up US growth stocks. Royston Wild looks at the chipmaker’s earnings forecasts.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2024 was the year in which investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks ignited. In the UK, demand for Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares in particular shot through the roof.

According to eToro, the number of its British investors holding Nvidia shares more than doubled over the course of last year (up 108%). And so the chipmaker leapt from sixth place on the list of most-widely-held stocks by eToro’s UK customers, to second.

Today, only Tesla is more popular among the trading platform’s British customers.

But is the hype justified? And should I buy Nvidia shares for my own portfolio?

Great growth

A quick look at brokers’ earnings forecasts show why the microchip manufacturer is so popular with growth investors today.

Financial Year Ending JanuaryPredicted earnings per shareAnnual growthPrice-to-earnings (P/E) ratio
2025295.01 US cents145%46.6 times
2026441.92 US cents50%31.2 times
2027550.41 US cents25%25 times

Though profits have been volatile in recent years, the City thinks Nvidia will deliver sustained earnings growth over the next three years at least. Some investors may be hopeful that the business — which has a strong record of beating sales and earnings forecasts more recently — will top even these impressive estimates.

The company’s market-leading graphic processing units (GPUs) are a cornerstone of the AI revolution. These high-power chips enable the processing of complex algorithms and large datasets, making them essential for the training and deployment of AI systems.

This indispensability drove revenues and gross profit 94% and 95% higher in Q3. This was yet another forecast beat. Once again its Data Center division, which builds hardware for AI applications, stole the show. Sales here leapt 112% year on year.

With AI still in its infancy, the theory is that Nvidia has considerable scope to grow. But the rise of machine thinking isn’t the only growth channel the company is set to enjoy. Others include the growth of online gaming, advancements in self-driving vehicles and breakthroughs in quantum computing.

Not without risk

Having said that, there are significant risks to Nvidia’s earnings and, by extension, its share price.

One that’s gaining traction is the potential impact of new trade tariffs on chip exports. Rising tensions between China and the US are particularly concerning. Late last year this led Beijing to launch an investigation into Nvidia under anti-monopoly laws.

While it’s the market leader today, Nvidia also faces fiercer competition as global rivals ramp up their own AI offerings. AMD, Huawei, Intel and Qualcomm are just a handful of industry giants making big moves. Huawei is reportedly planning to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in China as trade friction heats up.

Other major dangers include supply chain problems, soaring R&D costs, and future AI regulation in key markets.

A top growth stock

While it’s not without risk, there’s no doubt that Nvidia has significant long-term earnings potential. And on balance, I think the chipmaker’s worth serious attention from growth investors today.

I myself already have exposure to the company through various exchange-traded funds (ETFs) I hold in my portfolio. So for the time being I’m happy to sit on the sidelines. However, I’ll look at opening a position in the business if it falls in value.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Down 30% in 3 months, is the Taylor Wimpey share price too cheap for me to ignore?

| Roland Head

Taylor Wimpey’s share price has plummeted since September and the stock now yields 8%. Should our writer buy the shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for a correction in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

This writer wonders whether the blue-chip US index is ready for a stumble, with one popular S&P 500 share up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of 2024 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the performance of Tesco shares since the start of last year and considers whether…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas for Stocks & Shares ISA investors to consider!

| Royston Wild

Searching for ways to make a gigantic second income? Royston Wild reveals three ways that ISA investors could build long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Beaten-down FTSE 250: a chance to get rich in 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 250 stocks have endured a tough few years, with these typically UK-focused businesses suffering amid broad macroeconomic challenges.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

6.5% dividend yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2026

| Royston Wild

City analysts expect the dividend on BP shares to keep growing. But just how robust are current estimates? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Dividend Shares

Avoid these 2 mistakes that investors make with dividend stocks

| Mark Hartley

Our writer examines the various pitfalls that new investors typically face when considering dividend stocks for passive income. 

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

Here’s how much an investor would need to earn £1,164 of monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details how owning a portfolio with a mix of growth and dividend shares can be the perfect recipe…

Read more »