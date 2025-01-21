Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Above £3 now, IAG’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere below £8.97

Above £3 now, IAG’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere below £8.97

Although IAG’s share price has risen a long way over the past year, there could still be a lot of value left in it, so I ran the numbers to find out.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

International Consolidated Airlines’ (LSE: IAG) share price has risen 129% from its 5 March 12-month traded low of £1.41.

However, just because a stock has risen so much does not have to mean there is no value left in it now. It may be that the fundamental business is simply worth more now than it was before. Or the market might just be playing catch up to the true value of the firm.

In fact, in my experience as a former senior investment bank trader, it may be worth even more than the current share price implies. This is certainly true in IAG’s case, I feel.

Has the business fully bounced back from Covid?

Just before the onset of the global pandemic in early 2020, IAG shares were trading around £6.15. So today’s price represents a 47% discount to that.

This discount now looks unjustified to me. In the last full year before Covid struck – January to December 2019 – IAG’s operating margin was 11.9%. Its operating profit in that year was €3.3bn, and its net debt was €6.4bn.

In its full-year 2023 report, its operating margin had returned to 11.9%, and its operating profit was higher (€3.5bn). Its net debt had shrunk from the previous year, but was still higher than 2019’s, at €9.2bn.

Crucial for me was that in the nine-month 2024 report, this net debt figure had shrunk to pre-Covid levels, at just €6.2bn.

Consequently, I see no good reason why this 47% portion of the IAG price discount is still in place.

How undervalued are the shares?

The first part of my pricing assessment focuses on IAG’s price-to-earnings ratio valuation compared to its core competitors. On this, it trades at 6.2 against a peer average of 7.2, so the stock looks undervalued on this basis.

The second part of the evaluation looks at where IAG shares should be, based on future cash flow forecasts. Using other analysts’ figures and my own, this discounted cash flow analysis shows the stock is technically 64% undervalued at £3.23.

Therefore, the fair value of the stock would be £8.97. Market unpredictability may push the shares lower (or perhaps higher) than this. But it strikingly underlines to me how much of a bargain they look right now.

The additional value in the stock above its pre-pandemic £6.15 level is based on future forecast performance.

Over the medium term, IAG projects that it will increase operating margins anywhere up to 15% (from the current 11.9%). It also forecasts capacity growth of 4%-5% to the end of 2026.

A key risk to these is the intense competition on long- and short-haul routes from other carriers, I think.

However, consensus analysts’ expectations are that its earnings will increase by 5.9% a year to the end of 2027.

Will I buy the stock?

I am aged over 50 now and am focused on stocks that pay me high dividends. These should enable me to keep reducing my working commitments.

However, I would buy the stock today if I were at an earlier stage in my investment cycle. Earnings ultimately power a firm’s share price (and dividend) higher, and I think they will do so for IAG.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for a correction in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

This writer wonders whether the blue-chip US index is ready for a stumble, with one popular S&P 500 share up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of 2024 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the performance of Tesco shares since the start of last year and considers whether…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas for Stocks & Shares ISA investors to consider!

| Royston Wild

Searching for ways to make a gigantic second income? Royston Wild reveals three ways that ISA investors could build long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Beaten-down FTSE 250: a chance to get rich in 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 250 stocks have endured a tough few years, with these typically UK-focused businesses suffering amid broad macroeconomic challenges.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

6.5% dividend yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2026

| Royston Wild

City analysts expect the dividend on BP shares to keep growing. But just how robust are current estimates? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Dividend Shares

Avoid these 2 mistakes that investors make with dividend stocks

| Mark Hartley

Our writer examines the various pitfalls that new investors typically face when considering dividend stocks for passive income. 

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

Here’s how much an investor would need to earn £1,164 of monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details how owning a portfolio with a mix of growth and dividend shares can be the perfect recipe…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Preparing for profit: 3 ways investors could thrive in a stock market crash

| Mark Hartley

The stock market can be a scary place for those who aren’t prepared. Our writer outlines three ways we might…

Read more »