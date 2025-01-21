Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 6.5% dividend yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2026

6.5% dividend yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2026

City analysts expect the dividend on BP shares to keep growing. But just how robust are current estimates? Royston Wild takes a look.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE:BP) shares are back in high demand as oil prices lift off again. At 429p per share, the FTSE 100 fossil fuel giant is up 6.4% so far in 2025, and is the most purchased UK or US share among Hargreaves Lansdown investors in the past seven days.

Yet despite BP’s share price upturn, it still carries a significantly higher dividend yield than most other Footsie companies.

At 6.3%, the driller’s dividend yield for 2025 soars past the blue-chip average of 3.6%. And for next year the yield ticks up to 6.5%.

However, brokers’ earnings and dividend forecasts are known to sometimes miss their mark, both on the positive and negative side. So how realistic are BP’s current dividend forecasts? And should I consider buying the FTSE firm for my own portfolio?

The good

It’s important to remember that dividends are never, ever guaranteed. And that sometimes a crisis comes along that’s so severe it can devastate a company’s payout policy.

After the Covid-19 breakout in 2020, BP cut the annual dividend not once but twice. Even Shell — which hadn’t reduced shareholder rewards at any point since the Second World War — took the hatchet to dividends.

Notwithstanding another cataclysmic event, BP looks in good shape to meet broker forecasts based on potential profits.

For 2025 and 2026, predicted dividends are covered 1.9 times and 2.1 times by anticipated earnings. Both figures are in and around the safety benchmark of 2 times that’s so craved by investors.

The bad

However, a look at BP’s balance sheet paints a less reassuring picture for dividend chasers.

While cash flow remains solid, the business is struggling to get its large debt pile under control. Net debt rose another $1.9bn year on year to reach $24.3bn as of September 2024.

This reflects in part the high capital expenditure that oil exploration, development and production requires. BP spent $12.5bn during the nine months to September, and costs are likely to remain around these levels until the end of the decade at least.

These debts are serviceable right now, as illustrated by BP’s determination to pay market-beating dividends alongside launching further share buybacks. However, this could turn around very quickly if oil prices weaken and company profits come under pressure.

The ugly?

While crude prices are rising today, the outlook for the rest of 2025 — not to mention 2026 — is less than assured. Rising non-OPEC supply and weak Chinese demand both pose an ongoing threat to crude prices. A possible reversal of OPEC+ production curbs also continues to loom large.

As a long-term investor, I’m not just concerned about BP’s dividend prospects over the next two years. I also worry about the oil giant’s capacity to keep paying large dividends as renewable energy demand steadily grows and sales of electric vehicles increase.

The FTSE 100 is packed with shares carrying high dividend yields. Given BP’s uncertain profits outlook and debt-heavy balance sheet, I’d rather choose other large-cap income shares to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for a correction in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

This writer wonders whether the blue-chip US index is ready for a stumble, with one popular S&P 500 share up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of 2024 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the performance of Tesco shares since the start of last year and considers whether…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas for Stocks & Shares ISA investors to consider!

| Royston Wild

Searching for ways to make a gigantic second income? Royston Wild reveals three ways that ISA investors could build long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Beaten-down FTSE 250: a chance to get rich in 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 250 stocks have endured a tough few years, with these typically UK-focused businesses suffering amid broad macroeconomic challenges.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Dividend Shares

Avoid these 2 mistakes that investors make with dividend stocks

| Mark Hartley

Our writer examines the various pitfalls that new investors typically face when considering dividend stocks for passive income. 

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

Here’s how much an investor would need to earn £1,164 of monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details how owning a portfolio with a mix of growth and dividend shares can be the perfect recipe…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Preparing for profit: 3 ways investors could thrive in a stock market crash

| Mark Hartley

The stock market can be a scary place for those who aren’t prepared. Our writer outlines three ways we might…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could consider aiming for £3,449 in annual passive income from £10,000 of HSBC shares

| Simon Watkins

Relatively small investments in high-yielding shares can grow into big passive income, especially if the dividends are reinvested in the…

Read more »