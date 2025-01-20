Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is it time for me to buy more shares around £4 in this FTSE 100 banking giant after the government reduced its stake?

Is it time for me to buy more shares around £4 in this FTSE 100 banking giant after the government reduced its stake?

Underlining the bright prospects for this FTSE 100 bank, the government has again reduced its stake, so is now a good time for me to buy more shares?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In all the pre-Christmas excitement, some investors may have missed the reduction in the government’s stake in this FTSE 100 bank.

December saw the state’s holding in NatWest (LSE: NWG) fall to 9.99% from 10.99%. This is down from 84% after the bank was rescued along with others during the 2008 financial crisis.

The government is still the bank’s biggest single shareholder. However, Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently reaffirmed its plan to fully exit its investment by 2026.

So, is it now a good time for me to buy more?

How does the core business look?

I see the principal risk for NatWest as being a sustained drop in its net interest income (NII). This is the difference between the income from interest it receives on loans and pays out on deposits.

It tends to drop for banking operations in countries where headline interest rates are trending down. This usually occurs as inflation is on a falling trajectory and looks to stay on the low side.

That said, it is far from clear to me that this will continue for too much longer in the UK. Many UK businesses have warned of the inflationary effects of the October Budget’s 1.2% increase in employers’ National Insurance.

Even without such a rise, I know as a former investment banker that banks can hedge much of their interest rate exposure.

Another risk to NatWest is the high degree of competition in the sector which may reduce its overall profit margins.

How has the bank been doing recently?

That said, last year’s Bank of England interest rate cuts did hit NatWest’s NII. It dropped 1.2% to £8.3bn over the first nine months of the year.

However, interesting for me was that by Q3 the bank had managed to more than compensate for this by simply lending more. Net loans increased by £8.4bn, while deposits increased by £2.2bn.

So ultimately over Q3, its year-on-year NII increased once again — by 8% to £2.9bn. This drove its Q3 operating profit before tax up 25.7%, to £1.67bn, ahead of analysts’ £1.5bn consensus forecast.

As a result, it upgraded its profit guidance for full-year 2024 from £14bn to £14.4bn.

Are the shares undervalued?

The first part of my assessment of stock prices is comparing their key valuations with those of their competitors.

NatWest currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.5 against a competitor average of 8.4 So, it looks cheap on this basis. Even Russian Commercial Roads Bank presently trades at a P/E of 8.1 and it is under international sanctions!

The second part of my assessment involves looking at whether a stock is undervalued to where it should be, based on future cash flow forecasts. A discounted cash flow analysis shows NatWest shares to be 57% undervalued at their current £4.14 level.

Therefore technically, their fair value is £9.63, although the vagaries of the market might move them lower or higher.

Will I buy more of the shares?

I believe NatWest will continue to perform strongly in the coming years. This should drive its share price – and dividend – higher.

In fact, analysts forecast its dividend yield will rise to 5.5% in 2025, 6.4% in 2026, and 7% in 2027.

Given this, I will be buying more of the shares very shortly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Aiming for passive income in 2025? Consider these 3 simple strategies

| Mark Hartley

It’s now easier than ever to generate a passive income stream using the stock market. Consider three income strategies that…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
US Stock

Is there any growth potential left in NIO stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith wonders whether the best days for NIO stock are well in the past, or if there might still…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares to consider for a brand new Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

Looking to build a five-star Stocks and Shares ISA? A mix of FTSE 250 shares like these is worth serious…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£30k to invest? Here’s one way to target a near-£65k second income in retirement

| Royston Wild

With some shrewd choices, here's how a UK investor could turn a large lump of cash into a life-changing second…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Dividend Shares

£20k ISA? Here’s how that could generate £574 a month of passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

More than £500 each month of passive income from a single Stocks and Shares ISA with £20k invested in it?…

Read more »

Retirement Articles

3 high-yield shares that could help set a SIPP up for decades

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how careful share selection, diversification, and compounding could potentially help an investor turn a £30k SIPP into…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a new investor could start buying shares with £50 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer draws on his stock market experience to explain how a first-time investor could start buying shares on a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Value Shares

Aim for a million buying just a few shares? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he hopes to aim for a million by taking a long-term approach to investing and buying…

Read more »