Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 growth shares that could be about to soar!

2 FTSE 100 growth shares that could be about to soar!

These FTSE-listed shares have dropped sharply in recent times. But Royston Wild thinks 2025 could be the year of the comeback.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking for the best FTSE 100 growth shares to buy? Here are two I think could rebound this year after a tough 2024, and are worth consideration.

Persimmon

Housebuilder Persimmon (LSE:PSN) started the New Year on the back foot. But it’s picking up momentum thanks to a stream of positive data from the housing market.

I think this could continue if a (likely) fall in interest rates ignites strong pent-up demand in the UK.

Fresh commentary today (20 January) from Rightmove affirmed the underlying strength of the housing market right now. It showed property prices up 1.7% in January, representing the biggest jump in prices at the start of the year since 2020.

For the full year, Rightmove predicts a 4% increase in property prices, and an increase in total sales, to 1.15m.

This follows a perky trading update from Persimmon itself last month. Then, the builder said that “customer enquiries and sales rates have been consistently ahead of the prior year since the spring selling season“. It also said forward sales were up 8% year on year, at £1.1bn.

The housebuilders aren’t completely out of the woods. There’s no guarantee that interest rates will drop, hampering an ongoing recovery in homebuyer affordability. Cost inflation is also a danger to these companies’ profits.

But on balance, I think Persimmon, for one, is in good shape to recovery strongly from this year on. City analysts agree with me, and are tipping earnings growth of 16% in 2025 and 20% in 2026.

I don’t think the FTSE firm’s low valuation reflects this bright outlook. Its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio, at 0.8, sits below the benchmark of one that implies a stock is undervalued. This leaves further scope for a share price rebound, in my view.

Ashtead Group

Like Persimmon, Ashtead (LSE:AHT) is highly sensitive to interest rates and their impact on property markets. In fact, the impact has been worse than anticipated, with the business publishing another profit warning in December.

Back then it slashed its full-year sales growth target, to between 3% and 5%, from 5%-8% previously.

The rental equipment supplier also faces uncertainty as US President Trump flouts the idea of new trade tariffs that could cool the domestic economy. Ashtead makes almost nine-tenths of sales from the US.

Yet, as for the housebuilder, I believe things are generally looking up for Ashtead as central banks respond to falling inflation. It’s why City analysts are tipping earnings growth of 14% for both the financial years to April 2026 and 2027. A 5% drop is predicted for the current fiscal period.

There are also significant growth opportunities for the FTSE 100 company to exploit in the coming years. One of these is a substantial jump in the number of so-called mega infrastructure projects slated for the next few years.

Ashtead puts the total value of these at $974bn between financial 2025 and 2027. That’s up significantly from the $509bn between 2022 and 2024.

Through its ambitious expansion strategy, Ashtead is positioning itself to better take advantage of this upswing, too, as well as the eventual recovery in local construction markets. I expect its share price to rebound strongly over the next couple of years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Prediction: 2 FTSE shares that could outperform the S&P 500 between now and 2030

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500 may be revered for its spectacular growth in recent years, but Mark Hartley thinks these two FTSE…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

As Trump enters the White House, this UK share looks at least 19% undervalued to me!

| James Beard

On the day that Donald Trump takes office for the second time, our writer thinks there’s one UK share that…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is the stock market broken?

| Stephen Wright

According to David Einhorn value investors have a problem with the way the stock market works at the moment. So…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Up 23% today! Has the death of this FTSE stock been greatly exaggerated?

| James Beard

Investors reacted well to the latest trading update from this FTSE stock, despite fears that the industry in which it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

SpaceX is booming! Here are other space stocks to consider buying for an ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a few investment options in the growing global space economy that might be worth considering for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m trying to build up my ISA to earn £5,000 in passive income each month

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons use their Stocks and Shares ISAs to build wealth and eventually draw a tax-free passive income. Dr…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 things that could sink the Lloyds share price in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees some strengths in the bank's business model, but a couple of risks make him fear the Lloyds…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is it time to boot underperforming Fundsmith Equity out of my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fundsmith Equity's underperformed the MSCI World index in recent years and Ed Sheldon's wondering if there are better options for…

Read more »