Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » An 11%+ yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for this top FTSE 100 income share

An 11%+ yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for this top FTSE 100 income share

Forecasts suggest this financial stock could soon offer an 11% dividend yield. Roland Head explains why he thinks this payout could be safe.

Posted by
Roland Head
Roland is an experienced investment writer and analyst with a particular focus on dividend investing and value opportunities. He's been writing for the Motley Fool since 2012 and also contributes to other UK investor platforms, such as Stockopedia. Roland holds the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has passed the CFA Level 1 exam. A keen private investor, he also runs an internet business.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Life insurer Phoenix (LSE: PHNX) already has one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100, at 10.6%. But forecasts suggest the company’s payout will continue to rise, meaning that today’s buyers could soon enjoy a yield of 11% on the original cost of their investment.

Here are the latest broker consensus dividend forecasts for Phoenix:

YearDividend per shareDividend GrowthDividend yield
202454.1p+2.7%10.7%
202555.2p+2.2%10.9%
202656.8p+2.8%11.2%

For some companies, I would see such a high yield as a warning that a cut’s likely. But in recent years, Phoenix’s dividend has been consistently covered by the surplus cash it generates. I think the payout looks fairly safe.

In my view, Phoenix’s super-high yield reflects two other factors. One is that slow-growing life insurers are out of fashion with investors.The other is the market view that life insurers should offer higher yields than the 5% or so that’s available from UK government bonds.

Should we worry about bond yields?

The rising yields on UK government bonds (known as gilts) have featured in a lot of newspaper headlines recently. Higher yields can have an impact on life insurers such as Phoenix, who are big gilt buyers.

The cash income provided by a bond is normally fixed through its lifespan. This means that for the yield to rise, the market price of the bond must fall. For Phoenix, rising yields mean that the market value of its bonds is falling. The company has to report this lower value in its accounts. This can lead to scary-sounding losses, on paper.

In reality, there shouldn’t be any losses. Life insurers like Phoenix normally hold most of their bonds until they mature and are repaid by the borrower – in this case the UK government. At maturity, Phoenix will be repaid the full value of its bond, regardless of prices in the secondary market. Assuming the UK government doesn’t default on its debts, Phoenix shouldn’t lose any money because of rising bond yields.

In fact, rising yields may be good news for Phoenix. As its existing bonds are repaid, the company will be able to reinvest this cash in higher-yielding bonds. In turn, these will generate a higher investment income to support the insurer’s liabilities, such as annuities and pensions.

Phoenix dividend: totally safe?

No dividend’s completely safe. Payouts can always be cut and share prices may fall if unexpected problems emerge. Phoenix is no exception. One particular risk is that each year, some of its pensions and life insurance policies mature. In effect, the business shrinks.

To offset this and support continued dividend growth, it needs to continue buying new policies. Phoenix does this either by buying existing polices from other insurers, or by selling new products under its Standard Life brand.

It’s a competitive market. There’s always a risk growth will fall short of expectations.

My verdict

Phoenix stock has not been a great performer since its 2010 flotation.

However, I think the company’s income record is excellent. The dividend hasn’t been cut since 2010. My sums show Phoenix has delivered an annualised income of 7% a year since that time.

I think this FTSE financial stock is worth considering as a long-term income buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Dividend Shares

£20k ISA? Here’s how that could generate £574 a month of passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

More than £500 each month of passive income from a single Stocks and Shares ISA with £20k invested in it?…

Read more »

Retirement Articles

3 high-yield shares that could help set a SIPP up for decades

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how careful share selection, diversification, and compounding could potentially help an investor turn a £30k SIPP into…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a new investor could start buying shares with £50 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer draws on his stock market experience to explain how a first-time investor could start buying shares on a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Value Shares

Aim for a million buying just a few shares? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he hopes to aim for a million by taking a long-term approach to investing and buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How could an investor use £20,000, an ISA, and 5 dividend shares to target annual income of £3,225?

| James Beard

Our writer describes how a relatively modest level of savings could be invested in a handful of dividend shares to…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could use a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a four-figure second income

| James Beard

Our writer explains how investing the maximum annual amount in a Stocks and Shares ISA could generate a very healthy…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could use £20,000 of savings to target £396 a month of passive income!

| James Beard

Our writer demonstrates how it’s possible to build an impressive level of passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down almost 10% from its highs, is this FTSE 100 stock a passive income no-brainer?

| Stephen Wright

Unilever shares have fallen from their recent highs. But with the business making rapid improvements, could this be a passive…

Read more »