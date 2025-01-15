Member Login
Searching for passive income? Here are 2 top dividend growth shares to consider!

These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend shares are tipped to lift dividends over the next two to three years, says Royston Wild.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Searching for top dividend shares to buy? Here are two that are worth a look — their shareholder payouts are tipped to grow steadily in the coming years.

BAE Systems

Defence spending has risen sharply in recent times, hitting repeated record peaks in the process. This is a trend that looks set to continue as, unfortunately, the world becomes increasingly dangerous.

According to a World Economic Forum (WEF) survey, “state-based armed conflict” is — with 23% of the vote –the biggest threat facing the planet in 2025. This is according to a panel of 900 experts in politics, business, and academia.

These views are hardly surprising amid rising tensions between global superpowers on trade and foreign policy. Regardless of whether new conflicts emerge or current hostilities escalate, demand for weaponry is likely to keep rising.

Just yesterday (14 January), BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) announced a new $85m contract with the US Navy to supply Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) systems. As a critical supplier of defence hardware to NATO members including the US, UK, and Australia, orders tend to rise strongly during times like this.

At £74.1bn, its order backlog rose to record peaks as of June last year. It also recorded sales growth of 11% in the first six months of 2024.

City analysts are expecting revenues and earnings to continue rising in the next couple of years at least, leading to predictions of further dividend growth. BAE Systems has raised the annual payout every year since 2012.

BAE Systems' forecasts.
Source: Digital Look

As a consequence, the FTSE 100 company’s dividend yield is a healthy 3% and 3.3% for 2025 and 2026 respectively.

This is not to say that robust earnings growth is guaranteed, however. Supply chain problems could derail project delivery in the short term and beyond, while new spending efficiency programmes under the returning President Trump could impact future profits.

But on balance, I think BAE Systems could produce strong profits and dividend growth over the forecasted period.

The PRS REIT

Residential landlord The PRS REIT (LSE:PRSR) has kept annual dividends unchanged so far this decade. But City analysts think this could be about to change as earnings rise and interest rates (likely) continue to fall.

The PRS REIT' forecasts.
Source: Digital Look

As a result, the dividend yields on the company’s shares rise to 3.8% for this year, and 4% and 4.1% for fiscal 2026 and 2027.

It’s understandable to me that analysts are so bullish on PRS REIT’s growth and dividend prospects. Private rents in the UK continue to soar as the country’s chronic housing shortage continues. Rents increased 9% in the year to November, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be excellent picks for passive income. This is because they pay a minimum of 90% of rental profits out in dividends in exchange for tax benefits.

It’s not certain that interest rates will continue to fall in 2025. If this happens, the pressure on PRS REIT’s borrowing costs will remain above recent norms, impacting profits in the process.

That said, I think the FTSE 250 business still looks in good shape to keep growing earnings and delivering market-beating dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

