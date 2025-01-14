Member Login
Is it worth me buying National Grid shares for around £9 after a 14% drop?

National Grid shares have fallen significantly from their post-rights issue high seen in September, which indicates to me a possible bargain to be had.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
National Grid (LSE: NG) shares are down 14% from their 18 September post-rights issue high of £10.61.

The offer involved the right to buy seven shares for every 24 held and ended on 10 June. By that point, the multinational electricity and gas utility giant had secured £7bn in new funding.

As it stands, such a price fall might signal a bargain to be had by me.

The valuation

I only buy stocks that look undervalued to me on two broad measures. First, compared to similar stocks on key measures I have used and trusted over 35 years of private investment. Second, compared to where it should be, based on the future cash flow forecasts for the firm.

To begin with the first measures, National Grid trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. This is overpriced compared to its competitor group, which averages 12.6.

The same applies to its price-to-sales ratio of 2.4 against a competitor average of 0.9.

However, it is underpriced on the price-to-book ratio – at 1.3 against a 1.7 average for its peers.

To get to the bottom of its valuation, I used the second measure and ran a discounted cash flow analysis. Using other analysts’ numbers and my own, this shows National Grid shares are 26% undervalued at their current £9.16 price.

So, a fair value for them is £12.38, although market unpredictability may push them lower or higher.

Other reward factors

In 2024, National Grid paid a total dividend of 58.52p. This generates a yield of 6.4%, which compares very favourably to the current average FTSE 100 return of 3.6%.

That said, the firm cut the first interim dividend for 2025 by 18%, to 15.84p. If this were applied to 2024’s entire dividend, then 2025 would pay a total of 48p. This would give a yield on the current share price of 5.2%.

Analysts forecast this will fall again in 2026 to 47.4p, before recovering to 48.6p (yielding 5.3%) in 2027.

How does the core business look?

Analysts forecast the firm’s earnings will grow 16.1% a year to the end of 2027. This is a major positive for me, as it is such growth that ultimately drives a stock’s price and dividend higher.

Its 7 November 2024/25 H1 results also looked good, with underlying profit rising 14% year on year to £2.046bn.

This was partly driven by higher revenues in its UK Electricity Transmission business. The other part came from increased rates in its New York and Massachusetts operations, where it has over 20m customers.

Will I buy the stock?

I own other stocks that are much more undervalued than National Grid, in my view, and which pay a higher yield.

Additionally negative for me is the risk attached to National Grid’s huge government-directed infrastructure spending.

It has a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.9, compared to the 3 or less considered healthy. Although it is presently able to cover the interest on this debt by over 3.5 times, it is a sizeable burden for a firm to keep carrying, I think.

Overall, I do not think it is worth my buying National Grid shares right now. However, it is on my watchlist as a possible buy. This depends on it reducing its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to around 3 and on its valuations at that time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

