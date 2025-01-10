Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked Anthropic’s Claude for the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now. I’m impressed with what it said

I asked Anthropic’s Claude for the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now. I’m impressed with what it said

Can artificial intelligence identify the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now? Stephen Wright tried it out – and is impressed by the answer he got.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is giving some businesses a real edge over their competitors. So I thought I’d try asking Anthropic’s Claude about investing in the FTSE 100

I asked it what the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now is. And while I had some high expectations, I was impressed with the answer it gave. 

What I expected

Before asking, I thought it might give 3i (LSE:III) as an answer. Over the last five years, the stock is up 235% – more than any other FTSE 100 stock – and this hasn’t happened by accident. 

Around 75% of the private equity firm’s portfolio consists of a stake in a European discount retailer called Action. And this has been growing rapidly and is still increasing sales by around 21% per year.

On top of this, 3i has managed to get itself into a position where it has a huge advantage over its peers. This comes from the fact it invests its own capital, instead of that of external investors.

As a result, the company can be patient and wait for opportunities to present themselves, which allows it to be greedy when others are fearful. But there are clear risks for investors to consider.

These include the concentrated nature of its portfolio and fact that even the best capital allocators – like Warren Buffett – can make investment mistakes. But no stock is entirely without risk.

That’s why I thought Claude might have identified 3i as the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now. But it didn’t and I think the answer it gave is much better.

What the AI said

What Claude actually said was the following:

“I aim to be direct and clear about investment advice: I cannot and should not recommend specific stocks to buy, as this would constitute financial advice, which I’m not qualified to give.”

Instead, it suggested I do my own research, consider my time horizon, and focus on the fundamentals of the businesses I might invest in. Claude doesn’t give financial advice, but that looks like a good plan.

It’s actually better than if Claude recommended me a specific stock. Even if it had been right, without understanding the company – by doing my own research – it would be very difficult to invest in it.

All stocks go through ups and downs. And the only way for investors to be confident enough to persist with them when things are volatile is by having a clear idea about the underlying business.

When a company’s share price falls, it’s either due to a temporary issue or a permanent problem. In the former case the stock is likely to recover, but in the latter it might be time to consider selling. 

The only way to know is to understand how the business works and what’s going on with it. And that’s something that can only come from proper research, rather than looking to AI for stock tips.

Is AI the future?

While I’m still convinced AI has huge potential, there are some things that people have to figure out for themselves. Investing is one of them.

I don’t see buying stocks on the basis of recommendations from an AI assistant as a recipe for long-term success. So I’m impressed Claude knows where its limits are.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here are the official 2024 returns for the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 (including dividends)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Footsie did quite well in 2024, returning almost 10%. But the mid-cap FTSE 250 index generated lower returns, hurt…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why isn’t the promise of 1.5m more homes helping these FTSE 100 stocks?

| James Beard

The government wants Britain’s builders to help boost economic growth. So why are the FTSE 100’s construction stocks tanking?

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 great investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

| Mark Hartley

A good investment trust can act as a solid anchor for a Stocks and Shares ISA, helping investors maintain steady…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Why Warren Buffett fears AI – and where savvy investors could spot an opportunity

| Mark Hartley

Warren Buffett is cautious about AI but this Fool thinks the technology could present unique opportunities for forward-thinking investors.

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Is the 12.3% yield on this UK dividend stock too good to be true?

| James Beard

The impressive double-digit yield on this dividend stock recently grabbed the attention of our writer. But how sustainable is it?

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend growth stocks analysts think are strong buys right now

| Stephen Wright

Growth stocks that also distribute cash offer investors the best of both worlds. Stephen Wright looks at two that have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£1k in savings? Here’s how investors can aim to turn that into a £9,600-a-year second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones invests small, regular sums in FTSE 100 dividend stocks in an attempt to build a second income stream…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

5 investment trusts to consider for a new 2025 ISA

| Alan Oscroft

The biggest challenge when starting an ISA is choosing which stocks to buy. Investment trusts can make it a whole…

Read more »