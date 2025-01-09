Member Login
1 New Year's resolution for ISA investors

With the US stock market getting a little hot and with limited momentum among UK-listed stocks, our Foolish writer highlights one useful strategy.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Millions of investors rely on Stocks and Shares ISAs to grow their wealth. These accounts offer a tax-efficient way to earn money, shielding gains from capital gains tax and dividends from taxation. But how can investors maximise their ISA returns in 2025? Here’s a resolution that could set the stage for generating wealth in the year ahead.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Starting with a bit of context

Falling interest rates are typically a good omen for stocks, especially when recessions are avoided. UK stock returns averaged 31.5% during the 1996-1997 and 1998-1999 rate-cutting cycles. Meanwhile US stocks averaged 14.1% returns in all 11 rate-cutting cycles since 1980.

However, investors should also consider that the S&P 500 is currently running hot, with some lofty valuations and much of 2024’s growth concentrated in the ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech stocks. In fact, the average index price-to-earnings ratio is 23 times. It was around 16 times when Donald Trump last came to office. While AI may accelerate earnings growth, the index is certainly looking more expensive.

Additionally, sentiment around UK shares and the FTSE 100 appears to be souring following the lacklustre Labour Budget. The changes to National Insurance Contributions will costs British companies billions, while the economy appears to be stagnating. This combination of factors in the US and UK makes broad index trackers a less compelling option at the moment.

Pick stocks, not sectors or indexes

So, my personal opinion is that 2025 may not be the year to invest in index trackers or even sector trackers. Instead, investors may benefit from a slighter riskier strategy where they pick individual stocks that may appear undervalued and could benefit from prevailing economic conditions. It might take more time, more research, and require more activity to obtain some diversity, but it could be worth it. That would be my New Year’s resolution.

One to consider

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is a Canadian electronics manufacturer and supply chains solutions company, which I’ve recently topped up on. I think it’s worth other investors considering it too. The stock is up 230% over 12 months and 300% since my first investment. This has been driven by demand for its Cloud Computing Solutions. This momentum is evident in its recent performance. Last quarter, sales jumped 22% year on year, earnings soared 60%.

The Toronto-based firm focuses on producing cutting-edge computing systems, switches, and other essential components that drive data centres — the foundation of AI infrastructure. That said, there are some risks, with revenue typically being concentrated among a small group of customers.

Even so, the outlook remains attractive. Aannual earnings growth is projected at roughly 30% over the next three to five years. And demand for 400G+ bandwidth is forecast to grow at a 52% CAGR over the next three years. Moreover, it currently trades with a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, an appealing metric both historically and in today’s market climate.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has position in Celestica Inc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

