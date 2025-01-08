Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After slumping 12% is BAE Systems now a screaming buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

After slumping 12% is BAE Systems now a screaming buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Harvey Jones is looking to load up his Stocks and Shares ISA before the annual deadline on 5 April. He holds this top FTSE 100 blue-chip but is tempted to buy more.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This year’s Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is looming and I’m wondering whether to top up my stake in FTSE 100 defence giant BAE Systems (LSE: BA).

Its shares have actually retreated in recent months, which suggests this could be a real buying opportunity. But what’s going on?

One year ago, the shares were flying as military spending surged due to conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. BAE Systems’ full-year 2023 profits hit £2.7bn on record sales of £25.3bn.

This left me with a problem. I was desperate to add the stock to my self-invested personal pension (SIPP) but feared the BAE Systems share price would run out of juice the moment I took the plunge.

Can this stock take wing?

And that’s pretty much what happened. I bought BAE on 7 March at £12.75, and again on 10 May at £13.85. Down it went.

At today’s price of £11.71, I’m sitting on a paper loss of around 12%. Sod’s law strikes again, but also gives me an opportunity to average down on the price of my stake.

BAE Systems isn’t exactly cheap, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.26. But it’s cheap by its own high-flying standards. I bought when it was trading at almost 23 times. That broke a golden rule but I was happy to do so as the board had worked hard to close the valuation gap between its US rivals. I just wish other FTSE 100 companies had been as successful. 

So what went wrong? As far as I can see, it’s that P/E that went wrong. It prompted Bank of America Merrill Lynch to downgrade the shares from Buy to Neutral in May, and to Underperform in November. The broker also cited fears of potential US government spending cuts overseen by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

President-elect Donald Trump is demanding NATO members spend more on defence, which should be good for BAE Systems. However, Trump also wants the US to spend less. Given the need for the US to display military might as China rearms, I suspect he’ll only take that thinking so far.

A great long-term buy-and-hold?

BAE Systems still has a massive long-term order book, boosted by the Aukus pact between Australia, the UK and US, to build the next generation of nuclear-powered attack submarines. It’s also benefitted from the global combat air programme between Italy, Japan and the UK to build a new fighter jet.

A lot now depends on Trump’s attitude to Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Until recently, many expected him to press an unfavourable peace deal on Ukraine, but there are signs his thinking may have changed and he might be tougher on Putin.

Either way, if the war is brought to a close, this could hit defence stocks across the board. With the Middle East uncertain, and fear growing over Chinese intentions towards Taiwan, that’s only likely to be a short-term setback.

Despite my initial disappointment, I’m convinced my BAE Systems shares will prove a brilliant buy in the longer run. I’ll see what Trump does after he enters the White House with a view to building my stake in BAE Systems before the 5 April Stocks and Shares ISA deadline.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Why I’m considering buying this unloved FTSE 100 stock in 2025

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall has one out-of-favour FTSE 100 stock under the microscope after watching its share price slide lower in 2024.…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

9,400 points? Here’s what one bank’s forecasting for the FTSE 100 stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of the forecasts for the stock market in the year ahead, as well as pointing…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

5 things to consider when assessing a penny stock

| Christopher Ruane

While this writer dreams of penny stock riches, he also weighs risks carefully. Here's a handful of pointers he considers…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has a P/E ratio of 8.8 and a 5.6% yield! Should I be interested?

| Mark Hartley

Two things this Fool looks for in stocks are value and dividends. He thinks he’s found quality in a lesser-known…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This tech penny stock could be the next big thing. Why is it so cheap?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at a penny stock that’s halved in value in the past year but has a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Greggs shares are forecast to grow another 16% in 2025 – time to buy?

| Harvey Jones

Greggs shares have been a brilliant money maker over the years but the pace of growth has slowed. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Here’s what to look for when aiming to earn a second income from dividend shares

| Mark Hartley

Dividends are a popular way to kickstart a journey towards achieving a lucrative second income stream. But there are pitfalls…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Analysts say the IAG share price could hit 500p in 2025!

| Dr. James Fox

The majority of analysts covering the airline operator believe the IAG share price remains heavily discounted, despite its market-topping momentum.

Read more »