Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My top 3 S&P 500 stocks to consider buying in 2025!

My top 3 S&P 500 stocks to consider buying in 2025!

Wondering which US stocks to buy for a portfolio? Here’s a trio of ideas to consider owning for at least the next five years.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the name indicates, the S&P 500 contains hundreds of blue-chip shares. So when deciding which US stocks to buy, there are certainly plenty of investing options.

Here are three picks I believe are worth considering in 2025 for a minimum five-year holding period.

Axon

First up is Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON). This is the company that makes Tasers and body cameras worn by law enforcement officers. It also operates a giant cloud-based evidence management platform.

If this was just a share to consider for 2025, I might not have included Axon. That’s because it’s very pricey right now after rocketing 130% last year. At $601, the stock is trading at 18 times this year’s forecast sales!

That valuation doesn’t leave much wiggle room if sales come in weaker than expected or the market tanks.

Over five years however, I think the stock is set up for more market-beating gains. The average customer contract length at Axon is more than five years, while 95% of its revenue is now subscription-based.

This supports an incredible net revenue retention rate of 123%. In other words, the firm is not only retaining all its revenue from existing customers, but also growing it by another 23% through upselling or expanding services.

Speaking of which, Axon has just launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) subscription product called the AI Era Plan. This bundles together existing and future cutting-edge AI products, including Draft one, which analyses body-camera video and audio to write the first draft of the police report in seconds. Axon claims this product can save an individual officer an hour or more per shift writing reports!

Uber

The second stock is Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), whose share price has fallen 25% since October.

This is due to the rise of robotaxis from Alphabet‘s Waymo and, possibly one day, Tesla. The fear is that in future consumers may bypass Uber’s ride-hailing app.

I personally think this risk is overblown. It could take decades before robotaxis become the dominant transportation mode in every town and city.

Before then, I reckon robotaxi firms will partner with Uber rather than spend billions taking it on. This means the company would benefit from the technology rather than be disrupted by it.

Meanwhile, the global ride-hailing market is set to grow at an average annualised rate of 15.4% between 2024 and 2034, according to researcher Future Market Insight. As the market leader, Uber is poised to capture an outsized chunk of this growth.

Finally, the stock is trading at 20 times next year’s forecast earnings, which I see as good value for a global growth company.

Amazon

Finally, I’m picking Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Like probably millions of others, I did much of my Christmas shopping on the app last month. The convenience, rapid delivery, and value I get as a Prime member keeps me loyal.

That said, cheaper shopping apps like Temu might pose a risk to the company’s market position over time.

However, it’s important to remember that Amazon is about much more than just e-commerce. It makes money from advertising, logistics, and operates Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s leading cloud computing platform.

With management continuing to optimise costs, the company’s profits should motor higher. And this should translate into further share price gains.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Axon Enterprise and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Axon Enterprise, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Want a supercharged passive income in 2025? Consider this high-yield dividend hero!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best high-yield income shares to buy this year? Here's one I expect to deliver large and growing…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Micro-Cap Shares

At 3.3p, could penny stock GSTechnologies generate huge gains for investors?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Penny stock GSTechnologies is absolutely on fire at the moment. Could it be worth considering as a high-risk/high-reward investment?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Nvidia a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

So Nvidia stock is overpriced, is it? And it's going to crash when AI spend falls in 2025? The bears…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Red hot S&P 500: a chance to get rich in 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

The S&P 500 surged 23% in 2024, representing one of the best years in modern history. Investors are hungry for…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best S&P 500 stocks for me to buy in 2025. Here are 3 it found

| Ben McPoland

This writer reveals the three very best S&P 500 shares for him to buy right now and hold till 2030,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 32% this stunning FTSE income stock yields 10.2% and I can’t get enough of it

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken advantage of the drop in the Phoenix Group Holdings share price to load up on this…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Fancy a near-£2k second income in 2025? Consider these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares are tipped to provide more market-beating dividends this year by City analysts. Here's…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE dividend stocks I won’t touch with a bargepole in 2025

| Paul Summers

Two dividend stocks with two big dividend yields. But our writer thinks both FTSE companies could suffer in 2025 as…

Read more »