My top 3 S&P 500 stocks to consider buying in 2025!

Wondering which US stocks to buy for a portfolio? Here’s a trio of ideas to consider owning for at least the next five years.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

As the name indicates, the S&P 500 contains hundreds of blue-chip shares. So when deciding which US stocks to buy, there are certainly plenty of investing options.

Here are three picks I believe are worth considering in 2025 for a minimum five-year holding period.

Axon

First up is Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON). This is the company that makes Tasers and body cameras worn by law enforcement officers. It also operates a giant cloud-based evidence management platform.

If this was just a share to consider for 2025, I might not have included Axon. That’s because it’s very pricey right now after rocketing 130% last year. At $601, the stock is trading at 18 times this year’s forecast sales!

That valuation doesn’t leave much wiggle room if sales come in weaker than expected or the market tanks.

Over five years however, I think the stock is set up for more market-beating gains. The average customer contract length at Axon is more than five years, while 95% of its revenue is now subscription-based.

This supports an incredible net revenue retention rate of 123%. In other words, the firm is not only retaining all its revenue from existing customers, but also growing it by another 23% through upselling or expanding services.

Speaking of which, Axon has just launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) subscription product called the AI Era Plan. This bundles together existing and future cutting-edge AI products, including Draft one, which analyses body-camera video and audio to write the first draft of the police report in seconds. Axon claims this product can save an individual officer an hour or more per shift writing reports!

Uber

The second stock is Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), whose share price has fallen 25% since October.

This is due to the rise of robotaxis from Alphabet‘s Waymo and, possibly one day, Tesla. The fear is that in future consumers may bypass Uber’s ride-hailing app.

I personally think this risk is overblown. It could take decades before robotaxis become the dominant transportation mode in every town and city.

Before then, I reckon robotaxi firms will partner with Uber rather than spend billions taking it on. This means the company would benefit from the technology rather than be disrupted by it.

Meanwhile, the global ride-hailing market is set to grow at an average annualised rate of 15.4% between 2024 and 2034, according to researcher Future Market Insight. As the market leader, Uber is poised to capture an outsized chunk of this growth.

Finally, the stock is trading at 20 times next year’s forecast earnings, which I see as good value for a global growth company.

Amazon

Finally, I’m picking Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Like probably millions of others, I did much of my Christmas shopping on the app last month. The convenience, rapid delivery, and value I get as a Prime member keeps me loyal.

That said, cheaper shopping apps like Temu might pose a risk to the company’s market position over time.

However, it’s important to remember that Amazon is about much more than just e-commerce. It makes money from advertising, logistics, and operates Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s leading cloud computing platform.

With management continuing to optimise costs, the company’s profits should motor higher. And this should translate into further share price gains.