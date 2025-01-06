Down 25% from its one-year traded high, is BP’s share price set to soar on new oil field developments?

Member Login
BP’s share price has tracked the oil price lower this year, but I think giant new oil deals hold the prospect of huge revenue that could boost the stock.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Image source: Getty Images

BP’s (LSE: BP) share price is down 25% from its 12 April 12-month traded high of £5.40.

This is due to a decline in the oil price over the period caused, I believe, by two main factors. First, oversupply in the oil market. And second, expectations oil prices will fall further as the US increases its drilling in Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

However, this overlooks Trump’s promise to expedite the approvals process for new oil field drilling. This means that oil firms can increase their profits by drilling more even at lower prices.

I think this is particularly apposite for BP. December saw it agree terms with the Iraq government to develop the huge Kirkuk oil fields. These are estimated to hold around 9bn barrels of oil that can be recovered at a cost of just $1-$2 a barrel. The current benchmark Brent oil price is $76 a barrel.

A risk here is that the Kirkuk deal falls through for some reason. Another is that BP fails to secure approvals to develop its Gulf of Mexico assets as it also plans. These are estimated to hold another 10bn barrels of oil.

Is the stock a bargain already?

Even before most of these new oil flows begin, the stock looks extremely undervalued to me.

On the key price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, BP currently trades at just 0.4. This is bottom of the group of its main competitors, which average a P/S of 1.8. These peers comprise Shell at 0.6, ExxonMobil and Chevron each at 1.4, and Saudi Aramco at 3.7. So, BP shares look very undervalued to me on this measure.

To work out what this means in hard share price terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis. Using other analysts’ figures and my own, this shows BP shares are 49% undervalued at their current price of £4.07. Therefore, the fair value for the stock is £7.98.

The markets are unpredictable, so the shares may go lower or higher than this. However, it underlines to me how undervalued they look even now.

The bonus of a high yield

The stock also currently pays a very good yield of 5.5% just for holding it. So, investors considering a £10,000 investment in BP would make £7,311 in dividends after 10 years on this average rate.

This is provided they use the dividends paid to buy more BP stock (known as ‘dividend compounding’).

On the same basis, after 30 years the dividends would be £41,874. At that point – and including the initial £10,000 – the BP holding would generate £2,853 a year in dividend income.

However, analysts forecast the dividend will rise to 25.4p, 26.8p and 27.6p in 2024, 2025, and 2026 respectively.

This would give yields on the present share price of 6.2%, 6.6% and 6.8%. By comparison, the average yield of the FTSE 100 is 3.6%.

Will I buy the stock?

I already own shares in BP, but if I did not I would buy them today. Consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will increase by 29.4% a year to the end of 2026.

It is earnings ultimately that drive a firm’s share price and dividend higher. And I expect this to be the case with BP.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bp P.l.c. and Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

