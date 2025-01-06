Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 New Year resolutions for ISA investors to consider!

2 New Year resolutions for ISA investors to consider!

Looking to put the fizz back into ISA investing? These top tips could help turbocharge the returns UK investors make in 2025 and beyond.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s a good idea to constantly review and, if necessary, refresh one’s investing strategy. The trouble for many is that that finding new ways to use money in an Individual Savings Account (ISA) takes time and effort.

However, it needn’t be a laborious task. And if done effectively, the rewards can be considerable.

With the New Year underway, many UK savers and investors are seeking new ways to boost their ISAs. Here are two I think are worth serious consideration right now.

1. Focus on shares

I’m one of many people who own both a Cash ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA. But the amount of money invested in the latter dwarfs what I have in the former.

Cash accounts are a great way to manage risk. But the better returns on offer mean prioritising a Stocks and Shares ISA may be a good idea for those with a higher risk threshold.

Recent interest rate cuts mean the best-paying Cash ISA rate for easy access is now below 5%. By comparison, the average long-term returns on the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 are around 7% and 11% respectively.

The returns from Cash ISAs could continue falling, too, as the Bank of England adjusts its monetary policy in response to falling inflation.

Let me show you the difference this could make on someone’s long-term wealth. A monthly £500 investment in a 4%-yielding Cash ISA would turn into £257,065 after 25 years.

Now let’s split that investment 80/20, with £100 put in that Cash ISA and £400 in a Stocks and Shares ISA. If that person could achieve a 9% average annual return on their share investments, they would end up with £499,862 across both ISAs, excluding broker fees.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. But I’m optimistic that share markets can continue their impressive long-term ascent.

2. Broaden your horizons

Major UK and US shares dominate the portfolios of Stocks and Shares ISA investors. The likes of Lloyds, Nvidia, Rolls-Royce, and Tesla all feature heavily.

Those seeking to supercharge their investment returns, however, may want to look further afield to emerging markets for other stocks and funds to buy.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (LSE:FLXI) is one fund I’m considering for my own portfolio. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) has holdings in 244 large- and mid-cap Indian stocks, a quality that helps investors to spread risk.

Since early 2020, the fund’s delivered an average annual return of 11.4%. That’s below the 14% that an S&P 500-focused ETF would have roughly provided in that time.

Yet I believe returns here could be far higher looking ahead, driven by India’s rapid economic growth, heavy overseas investment, and ongoing government reforms.

The IMF thinks the Asian’s second-largest economy will grow 6.5% this year alone. That’s significantly higher than the 2.2% and 1.5% predicted for the US and UK.

A broad selection of stocks — from HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever to Tata Motors — gives investors in this Franklin Templeton fund multiple ways to capitalise on the economic boom.

While currency volatility could impact future returns, I still think emerging market ETFs like this one have the potential to deliver blowout profits for investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Nvidia, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Fancy supercharging your passive income? Here are 2 cheap FTSE 250 shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

The dividend yields on these FTSE 250 shares are MORE THAN DOUBLE the index average! Here's why they could be…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a stock market beginner could get going in 2025 with a spare £300!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers some approaches and principles he thinks might help someone with a few hundred pounds spare to start…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’ll aim for a million in 2025 and beyond buying just a few shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks that by investing regularly in proven blue-chip companies, he can aim for a million in coming decades.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the best UK growth stock and it picked this red-hot blue-chip

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked generative artificial intelligence to name the very best growth stock on the entire FTSE 100. He wasn't…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9%+ yields! 3 FTSE 100 shares to consider for 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane highlights a trio of high-yield FTSE 100 shares he thinks income-focussed investors should consider for the coming year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Want a supercharged passive income in 2025? Consider this high-yield dividend hero!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best high-yield income shares to buy this year? Here's one I expect to deliver large and growing…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Micro-Cap Shares

At 3.3p, could penny stock GSTechnologies generate huge gains for investors?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Penny stock GSTechnologies is absolutely on fire at the moment. Could it be worth considering as a high-risk/high-reward investment?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Nvidia a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

So Nvidia stock is overpriced, is it? And it's going to crash when AI spend falls in 2025? The bears…

Read more »