This writer explores the passive income potential of an ISA and highlights a unique FTSE 100 trust that he thinks is poised for growth.

How much would I need in an ISA to earn a £500 monthly passive income?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Both the Cash ISA and Stocks and Shares ISA allow investors to keep 100% of the returns they earn, free from taxes. But in terms of the possible returns, there’s a massive difference.

According to Moneyfacts research cited by AJ Bell, the average rate of return for a Stocks and Shares ISA over the past decade is 9.6% versus 1.2% for a Cash ISA.

Even if the next decade sees a better Cash ISA return (due to higher interest rates), it’s unlikely to surpass average stock market returns.

Of course, this isn’t an either/or situation, as many people hold both. One is essentially a tax-free savings account while the other involves investing in the stock market. The latter is riskier because individual shares don’t always rise — though the overall market does over time — and dividends aren’t guaranteed.

The Cash ISA

Cash ISA rates are influenced by the Bank of England base rate, which is currently 4.75%. If an account is paying someone 4.5%, they would need about £133,500 in it to generate £500 a month in interest.

Starting from scratch and saving £10k of the £20k annual contribution limit, that would take roughly 11 years to reach. This assumes all cash is kept in the account along the way to fuel the compounding process.

However, rates are forecast to fall over the next couple of years as inflation stabilises. But how fast and when exactly is anyone’s guess. Therefore, predicting where rates will be in a decade’s time is impossible. They might be at 2%.

Investing in stocks

For an investor targeting higher returns then, a Stocks and Shares ISA is a superior vehicle. That’s because most providers offers a smorgasbord of investment options, including growth and dividend shares, various investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Assuming the average 9.6% return figure, it would only take around nine years investing £10k annually to reach the £133k target. At that point, an investor could switch to dividend shares yielding 4.5% to aim for £6,000 a year — or £500 a month — in passive income.

A higher-yielding portfolio of, say, 6% would generate an annual equivalent of £667 a month.

A share to consider

One FTSE 100 stock from my ISA portfolio that I think has excellent long-term growth prospects is Pershing Square Holdings (LSE: PSH). This is an investment trust that offers exposure to the hedge fund of star Wall Street investor Bill Ackman.

Hedge funds are typically reserved for wealthy individuals — those who might view the £20k ISA limit as pocket change! So this is a unique investment.

Between 2019 to 2023, Ackman’s fund returned 28% annually, handily beating the S&P 500. Over the past five years, the Pershing Square share price has rocketed 171% higher.

However, it’s important to note that Ackman manages an incredibly concentrated portfolio. The trust currently holds just 11-13 stocks. The risk here is that he loses the Midas touch and backs a handful of duds.

Top 5 stocks, as of November 2024

Portfolio weighting Alphabet 14.9% Brookfield Corp 13.5% Hilton Worldwide Holdings 13.1% Chipotle Mexican Grill 12.8% Restaurant Brands International 12.8%

Looking ahead though, I anticipate market volatility with Donald Trump back in the White House promising widespread tariffs. Ackman tends to thrive in such choppy waters, exploiting the volatility to snap up long-term bargains and make bold moves.