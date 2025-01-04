Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Want to double your money by 2030? Here are 3 ETFs to consider in January!

Want to double your money by 2030? Here are 3 ETFs to consider in January!

These UK-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could help investors get 2025 off to a bang! Our writer Royston Wild explains why.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Share-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) aren’t just a brilliant tool to help investors diversify. The multitude of stocks they hold can also provide spectacular capital gains and a decent dividend income, depending on the type of fund that one chooses.

Take the following growth-based ETFs, for instance. As the chart below shows, they’ve delivered eye-popping returns during the past five years.

FundAverage annual return
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq 100 ETF (LSE:EQQQ)20.5%
iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor ETF (LSE:IWFQ)12.5%
iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 (LSE:EUE)8.3%

And if these ETFs deliver the same performance over the next five years, an investor would turn a £21,000 lump sum invested equally across them into £41,704. They’d have more than doubled their money!

Remember that past performance isn’t a guarantee of future returns. But here’s why I think they’re worth serious consideration.

Tech titan

As its name indicates, the Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq 100 ETF provides robust exposure to the tech-focused Nasdaq exchange. Just over 51% of its entire weighting is dedicated to the information technology sector.

Furthermore, the so-called Magnificient Seven stocks — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla — are among its eight largest holdings, the other being Broadcom.

These businesses are heavyweights in their respective fields. And they have the scale and the knowhow to capitalise on emerging tech opportunities like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and robotics.

Historically, the Nasdaq index can be far more volatile than the S&P 500. But over the long term it can also provide better returns, as the numbers near the top show.

Global superstar

The iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor also holds US tech giants including Nvidia and Microsoft. However, it provides superior diversification to the other fund, helping investors spread risk more effectively.

As the name suggests, it holds stocks from across the world rather than just those in North America. Just over 77% of its capital is held in US shares, in fact.

Sector spread
Source: iShares

It also provides more even exposure to other sectors, illustrated above. Other major holdings here include Visa, Costco, and Novo Nordisk.

One drawback is that this has produced a lower return than tech funds like the one described above. But then that 12%-plus average return since 2019 is still a pretty decent return, in my opinion.

And the prospect of lower returns may be a price worth paying for better diversification to some investors.

Euro star

The iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 may have delivered a worse return than those other funds since 2019. But I don’t think an average 8%-plus shouldn’t be sniffed at! And I think it could provide much stronger returns over the next five years.

This is because of the underperformance of European shares in recent times relative to their US counterparts. It’s a lag that could, as we saw in 2024, could pave the way for exceptional capital gains from this point.

This fund also invests across a multitude of sectors. Major holdings here include semiconductor maker ASML, software provider SAP, and luxury goods specialist LVMH. In total, it holds 50 stocks, providing solid diversification.

Be aware, though, that political turbulence in much of Europe could dent future returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Nvidia, Tesla, and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

3 simple passive income investment ideas to consider for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s never been easier to generate passive income from the stock market. Here are three straightforward investment strategies to consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I was wrong about the IAG share price last year. Should I buy it in 2025?

| Stephen Wright

The IAG share price soared in 2024 and analysts are expecting more of the same in 2025. So should Stephen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for National Grid shares through to 2027

| James Beard

After a volatile 12 months, National Grid shares are expected to provide a dividend yield of 4.8% for the company’s…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

2 exceptional growth funds that beat Scottish Mortgage shares in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage shares generated double-digit returns for investors in 2024. But these two growth-focused investment funds did much better.

Read more »

Investing Articles

If a 40-year-old put £500 a month in S&P 500 shares, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Royston Wild

A regular investment in S&P 500 shares could help a middle-aged person build a million-pound portfolio. Royston Wild explains.

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Investing Articles

Buying more Greggs shares is top of my New Year’s resolutions!

| Royston Wild

Looking for top growth shares to consider in 2025? Here's why Greggs shares are at the top of my shopping…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Rigetti Computing be a millionaire-maker growth stock at $17?

| Ben McPoland

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is up 470% in just the past month! Should I rush out to buy this quantum computing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 21% and 10%, here are 2 FTSE 100 shares tipped to rebound in 2025!

| Royston Wild

The City thinks these FTSE 100 stocks will stage impressive recoveries in the new year. Royston Wild explains why they…

Read more »